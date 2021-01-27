STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Active COVID-19 cases slump to 1,357 in Andhra Pradesh

With another 1,203 patients discharged from different hospitals in the 24 hours, the total number of recoveries increased to 8,78,731.

Coronavirus

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh increased to 8,87,238 with another 172 new cases reported in the last 24 hours ending at 9 am on  Tuesday. With another 1,203 patients discharged from different hospitals in the 24 hours, the total number of recoveries increased to 8,78,731. With one more casualty, the toll in the State increased to 7,150. The total number of active cases in the State now stands at 1,357.  

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Tuesday  evening, 38,323 confirmatory tests, including 7,324 Rapid Antigen tests, were performed in the State during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests done in the State so far to 1,29,42,153. 

None of the 13 districts reported more than 50 cases. The highest number of 39 cases were reported in Krishna, followed by 34 in Visakhapatnam and 22 in Guntur. A total of six districts reported less than 10 cases in the last 24 hours with Vizianagaram district reporting no case.

Vizianagaram district has the least number of active cases, 22, followed by Srikakulam (45) and Anantapur(63). Krishna district has the highest number of active cases (245), followed by East Godavari district (173), Guntur (172) and Visakhapatnam district (131).

The lone death was reported in Kadapa district. Chittoor district with a total 847 deaths leads the table followed by Krishna with 676, Guntur with 670 deaths. 

