STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Centre to release second tranche of Rs 3,300 crore loan to Andhra Pradesh discoms soon

The energy department has been implementing DBT of agriculture power subsidy in Srikakulam from September 2020, on a pilot basis, and is working to roll it out in the other districts from April 2021.

Published: 27th January 2021 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Electricity

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the State government implementing the mandated reforms in power sector such as introducing direct benefit transfer (DBT) in agriculture power subsidy disbursal and others, the Union government is set to release the second tranche of Rs 3,300 crore for Andhra Pradesh power utilities under Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan loan.

MoS Power RK Singh is said to have given directions to the authorities concerned in the ministry to release the loan to AP along with other states.

Energy Secretary Srikant Nagulapalli, speaking on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day celebrations at Vidyut Soudha on Tuesday, said that the Union minister expressed happiness over the power sector reforms initiated by the Andhra Pradesh government and congratulated Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for introducing DBT for free agriculture power.

It may be recalled that the Centre, as a part of bringing in reforms in the power sector to make it sustainable and to support the Discoms during COVID-19 crisis, had announced various performance-linked initiatives in May, 2020, as a part of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

It had announced that the power sector reforms would give States a freedom to borrow an additional 0.25 per cent of its GDP. Of the 0.25 per cent of GDP borrowing linked to power sector reforms, the States can avail 0.15 per cent if they roll out the DBT to all farmers at least in one district by December 31, 2020, 0.05 per cent each if they reduce Discoms’ aggregate technical and commercial (ATand C) losses and the gap between average cost of supply and average revenue realisation (ACS-ARR gap).

Based on the performance of the above three parameters, the power ministry will facilitate additional borrowing by Jan 31, 2021. The energy department has been implementing DBT of agriculture power subsidy in Srikakulam from September 2020, on a pilot basis, and is working to roll it out in the other districts from April 2021.

While the first tranche of the total Rs 6,600 crore has already been released last year, the second would be done by Power Finance Corporation (PFC) Ltd/ Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) Ltd shortly, the officials added.

The Energy secretary added that the state government has initiated steps to bring down the power purchase costs and make Discoms financially sustainable.  The power utilities procured 6,320 MU power from the open market during the current financial year. "The average cost of procurement, including transmission charges is Rs 3.12 per unit against the approved cost of Rs 4.55 per unit," the secretary explained.

In the last week of December, 2020, New-Delhi based National Solar Energy Federation of India, an umbrella organisation representing solar energy companies, has submitted a representation to Union Power Minister RK Singh seeking his intervention in the release of funds under Aatma Nirbhar Bharat to renewable energy generation companies which have power purchase agreements with AP Discoms. They claimed the payables were pending since April, 2020, and delay in clearing bills may result in the companies defaulting loans and turning into non-performing assets.

Money to be credited into accounts of generators

The funds released under the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat initiative would directly be credited into the accounts of the generators to whom the power distribution companies (Discoms) are to make payments, according to energy department officials. Union Minister of State for Power RK Singh is said to have given directions to the authorities concerned in the ministry to release the loan to AP. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh government Srikant Nagulapalli Andhra Pradesh discoms AP power companies
India Matters
IMF's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath (L) and farmers participating in a protest during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
New agri laws have potential to raise farm income: IMF's Gita Gopinath
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC stays Bombay HC order on child abuse without 'skin-to-skin' contact
Recovered Covid patients may be immune to new virus strains
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Master'.
Actor Vijay's 'Master' will have digital release on January 29, new trailer out!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp