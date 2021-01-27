'COVID came from Lord Shiva's hair': Murder-accused couple baffle police in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: The Madanepalle police registered a case of murder under Section 302 IPC against the couple for allegedly murdering their daughters. Father V Purushotham Naidu has been named as A1 and, his wife Padmaja as A2 in the case. The police have faced a tough job, while shifting Padmaja, mother of the deceased daughters, to the local GGH for medical examination. She refused to undergo the mandatory COVID-19 test.

Later, she cooperated with the police in giving a sample. "Who are you to tell me (to undergo the test). The virus cannot harm me as it broke out of Lord Shiva's hair and not from Wuhan in China. I am Lord Shiva's devotee. Coronavirus will end in March. There is no need to use the vaccine. Lord Shiva is there to protect Madanapalle town," Padmaja kept muttering, while undergoing the mandatory test at the hospital. The mother remained in a state of trance.

After being arrested she was seen not walking, but singing and dancing up to the police jeep. Unlike his wife, Dr V Purushotham Naidu cooperated with the Madanapalle police in going through the stipulated COVID-19 test.

Madanapalle DSP A Ravi Manohara Chary said, "We completed the medical examination formalities of the couple with great difficulty. A case has been booked against the duo under Section 302 IPC. Other sections will also be added against them after the investigation into the case is over."

It may be recalled that on Sunday, the accused couple performed pujas over some superstitious belief and allegedly murdered their daughters, Sai Divya with a trident and then Alekhya with a dumbbell after putting a copper cup in her mouth. The couple allegedly did so with the belief that they will come back to life after 24 hours. Later, Naidu reportedly told his college colleague about the incident.