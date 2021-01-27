STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

'COVID came from Lord Shiva's hair': Murder-accused couple baffle police in Andhra Pradesh

The police have faced a tough job, while shifting Padmaja, mother of the deceased girls, to the local GGH for medical examination as she refused to undergo the mandatory COVID-19 test.

Published: 27th January 2021 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Chittoor police taking couple, who are accused of murdering their two daughters, into custody in Madanapalle on Tuesday

Chittoor police taking couple, who are accused of murdering their two daughters, into custody in Madanapalle on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: The Madanepalle police registered a case of murder under Section 302 IPC against the couple for allegedly murdering their daughters. Father V Purushotham Naidu has been named as A1 and, his wife Padmaja as A2 in the case. The police have faced a tough job, while shifting Padmaja, mother of the deceased daughters, to the local GGH for medical examination. She refused to undergo the mandatory COVID-19 test.

Later, she cooperated with the police in giving a sample. "Who are you to tell me (to undergo the test). The virus cannot harm me as it broke out of Lord Shiva's hair and not from Wuhan in China. I am Lord Shiva's devotee. Coronavirus will end in March. There is no need to use the vaccine. Lord Shiva is there to protect Madanapalle town," Padmaja kept muttering, while undergoing the mandatory test at the hospital. The mother remained in a state of trance.

After being arrested she was seen not walking, but singing and dancing up to the police jeep. Unlike his wife, Dr V Purushotham Naidu cooperated with the Madanapalle police in going through the stipulated COVID-19 test.

Madanapalle DSP A Ravi Manohara Chary said, "We completed the medical examination formalities of the couple with great difficulty. A case has been booked against the duo under Section 302 IPC. Other sections will also be added against them after the investigation into the case is over."

It may be recalled that on Sunday, the accused couple performed pujas over some superstitious belief and allegedly murdered their daughters, Sai Divya with a trident and then Alekhya with a dumbbell after putting a copper cup in her mouth. The couple allegedly did so with the belief that they will come back to life after 24 hours. Later, Naidu reportedly told his college colleague about the incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh killer parents Chittoor Police Chittoor daughters murder Chittoor superstitious parents
India Matters
IMF's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath (L) and farmers participating in a protest during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
New agri laws have potential to raise farm income: IMF's Gita Gopinath
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC stays Bombay HC order on child abuse without 'skin-to-skin' contact
Recovered Covid patients may be immune to new virus strains
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Master'.
Actor Vijay's 'Master' will have digital release on January 29, new trailer out!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp