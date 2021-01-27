STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Transform Guntur into Smart City: MP

MP A Ramireddy said people’s representatives should work hard to transform Guntur into a smart city. 

Published: 27th January 2021 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: MP A Ramireddy said people’s representatives should work hard to transform Guntur into a smart city. He said that plans should prepared to complete the unfinished constructions in Guntur city. A special meeting was held at the Council Conference Hall with GMC chairperson CH Anuradha, MLA Maddali Giridhargar and GMC officials. The MP said that plans should be prepared to complete the unfinished constructions and efforts should be made to get the plans approved by the government, especially in consultation with the concerned contractor. 

