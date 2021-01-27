Vice Admiral highlights four guiding principles of Constitution

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A ceremonial parade was conducted on the occasion of Republic Day at the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) parade ground at INS Circars on Tuesday. ENC Flag Officer Commanding- in-Chief Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain took the salute and inspected ceremonial parade and later reviewed 12 platoons comprising naval personnel from all ships, submarines, establishments, and defence securities.

The parade was attended by all Flag Officers, Commanding Officers of various ships, submarines, and establishments at Visakhapatnam. Vice Admiral Jain emphasized on the significance of Republic Day and how India became a sovereign republic by adopting the Indian Constitution, which was drawn from the best practices from across the world. He highlighted the four guiding principles of the Constitution, which are justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity, and the importance of being aware of our fundamental rights and duties.