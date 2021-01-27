YSR Congress leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy sees plot in holding panchayat elections first

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Senior YSR Congress leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said there seems to be a conspiracy behind conduct of panchayat elections ahead of elections to MPTCs and ZPTCs, the process of which was started earlier.

Speaking to mediapersons on Tuesday, he said that it was strange that the Election Commissioner, who accepted the unanimous elections last March, has now taken a U-turn saying that they will have to take a look at it.

"Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has made changes in the law to make local elections more transparent and initiated radical and positive changes in the State," he said. Sajjala said those taking part in these elections should only focus on the development of their villages, leaving party and politics behind.

He noted that the State government has brought many fundamental changes in the villages by taking the administration to the doorstep of people through the village secretariat and volunteer system. "The Opposition parties are hatching a conspiracy to create hatred among people in villages," he alleged and advised the contestants not to fall to their trap.

Sajjala warned that anyone proved guilty of conspiracy and violence would be disqualified under the law brought by the government. Those found enticing in the election could face up to two years in prison and will be disqualified for six years.

He wanted the villagers to go for unanimous election, so the focus will be on the all round development of the village rather than the political rivalry and one-upmanship, which has been the norm during elections. "Jagan has introduced the village secretariat system to take governance to the grassroot level. It is a step towards delegating powers to panchayats, hence panchayat elections should be unanimous," he opined.

Exuding confidence of the YSRC victory in the elections, Sajjala claimed that the TDP is not in a position to give a tough fight to the YSRC, which came to power with around 50 per cent vote. Moreover, in the last few months, several welfare programmes were introduced, he pointed out.