Andhra Pradesh government sends names of three officers for secretary post, SEC wants another

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government and the State Election Commission (SEC) appear to be heading for yet another confrontation. This time, over the appointment of a secretary to the SEC.

After SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar surrendered IAS officer Vani Mohan, upon his request, the government sent a panel of three officers -- K Kanna Babu (Secretary, Disaster Management), GSRKR Vijay Kumar (Secretary, MA&UD) and P Raja Babu (SERP CEO) -- so that he could select one.

However, sources said the SEC sought the services of 1996 batch IAS officer Muddada Ravichandra. It is understood that the SEC seeking services of an IAS officer other than those in the panel is not the usual practice.

However, the government appointed Ravichandra as the Secretary (COVID-19 Management) keeping in view the public health and his vast experience in healthcare management. The appointment was made in the wake of 49 cases of Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) reported in the State since the commencement of COVID-19 vaccination drive.

During a review on COVID-19 vaccination programme, officials informed the government that 49 cases of AEFI were reported in the State apart from the death of a healthcare worker and hospitalisation of a dentist with serious illness.

"It was felt that a senior officer in the cadre of Secretary with vast experience in healthcare management should be posted to monitor overall COVID-19 vaccination programme and implementation of various activities related to this drive," the government said and posted Ravichandra in the ex-cadre Secretary post created in the Medical and Health Department.

As many as 1,58,758 people have been vaccinated in the State so far. The Covid vaccination programme is expected to continue for another six months to one year.