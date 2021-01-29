STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government to complete tender process for new medical colleges by April 15

Officials informed the Chief Minister that the works related to 10,011 village clinics have been expedited in order to complete them by April.

Published: 29th January 2021 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials of the medical and health department to complete the tender process for development works of existing medical colleges and setting up of new medical colleges by April 15.

Reviewing Nadu-Nedu works taken up in the health department with an outlay of Rs 16,270 crore on Thursday, the Chief Minister wanted them to complete the works at the earliest without compromising on quality. 

Under the Nadu-Nedu scheme, YSR village clinics and YSR urban clinics are being set up while PHCs, Area Hospitals and existing teaching hospitals (medical colleges) are being revamped with better facilities. Besides, 16 new medical colleges are being set up in the State.

Directing the officials concerned to expedite the land acquisition for the hospitals and complete the works at the earliest, the Chief Minister asked them to focus on maintenance and sanitation of those hospital buildings after completing them. They should not be neglected, he stressed while asking the officials to come out with an action plan for the same. Officials were also asked to take measures for obtaining the needed permissions and appointment of staff. 

Officials informed the Chief Minister that the works related to 10,011 village clinics have been expedited in order to complete them by April. Similarly, construction of 151 PHCs and renovation of 982 PHCs will be completed by October.

Works pertaining to area hospitals undertaken under Nadu-Nedu will be completed by December, they said. According to them, 3.1 crore sq ft area is under construction for super speciality hospitals, new colleges and revamping of the existing colleges. 

Taking stock of Aarogyasri referral system, the Chief Minister sought details of the training provided to the staff in village/urban health clinics and PHCs. The officials said tests are being conducted for staff for awareness and knowledge on the referral system. They were also asked to create awareness about the same among ASHA workers.

The Chief Minister was informed on the workflow of ANMs and Aarogya Mitras regarding the referral system. He said the staff should have a complete understanding of the empanelled hospitals and they should be prepared to give proper guidance to the patients.

He said that staff should be provided with complete information for effective implementation of government policy of providing free treatment if medical expenditure exceeds Rs 1,000. He said feedback should be taken from Aarogyasri beneficiaries. 

Reviewing the system of doctors visiting villages, the Chief Minister asked the officials to prepare guidelines after studying the best practices prevail in other States. He said the policy is aimed at reaching out to the people and providing the best medical services directly in the villages. 

Surgery for children

A group of children, who successfully underwent cochlear surgery, met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office.  The Chief Minister enquired about the health of the children to their parents. 

Mystery illness

The CM reviewed mystery illness in Pulla and Komaravolu villages of West Godavari district. The officials said drinking water is safe, food samples in Pulla were also tested safe and the results of Komaravolu are awaited.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Andhra Pradesh health department Andhra Pradesh medical colleges YSR village clinics Nadu Nedu schemes
India Matters
A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
'Next-gen' Covid vaccines may be needed to tackle emerging variants: Scientists
The SOPs, as updated from time to time, have been prescribed for various activities. (Representational Photo)
Swimming pools for all, more can go to cinema halls: MHA guidelines
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)
One lakh trained NCC cadets will serve in coastal, border areas: PM Modi
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested for 'insensitive' remarks against Hindu deities and Union Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | Munawar Faruqui YouTube)
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's bail plea rejected by MP High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp