Andhra Pradesh government to complete tender process for new medical colleges by April 15

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials of the medical and health department to complete the tender process for development works of existing medical colleges and setting up of new medical colleges by April 15.

Reviewing Nadu-Nedu works taken up in the health department with an outlay of Rs 16,270 crore on Thursday, the Chief Minister wanted them to complete the works at the earliest without compromising on quality.

Under the Nadu-Nedu scheme, YSR village clinics and YSR urban clinics are being set up while PHCs, Area Hospitals and existing teaching hospitals (medical colleges) are being revamped with better facilities. Besides, 16 new medical colleges are being set up in the State.

Directing the officials concerned to expedite the land acquisition for the hospitals and complete the works at the earliest, the Chief Minister asked them to focus on maintenance and sanitation of those hospital buildings after completing them. They should not be neglected, he stressed while asking the officials to come out with an action plan for the same. Officials were also asked to take measures for obtaining the needed permissions and appointment of staff.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that the works related to 10,011 village clinics have been expedited in order to complete them by April. Similarly, construction of 151 PHCs and renovation of 982 PHCs will be completed by October.

Works pertaining to area hospitals undertaken under Nadu-Nedu will be completed by December, they said. According to them, 3.1 crore sq ft area is under construction for super speciality hospitals, new colleges and revamping of the existing colleges.

Taking stock of Aarogyasri referral system, the Chief Minister sought details of the training provided to the staff in village/urban health clinics and PHCs. The officials said tests are being conducted for staff for awareness and knowledge on the referral system. They were also asked to create awareness about the same among ASHA workers.

The Chief Minister was informed on the workflow of ANMs and Aarogya Mitras regarding the referral system. He said the staff should have a complete understanding of the empanelled hospitals and they should be prepared to give proper guidance to the patients.

He said that staff should be provided with complete information for effective implementation of government policy of providing free treatment if medical expenditure exceeds Rs 1,000. He said feedback should be taken from Aarogyasri beneficiaries.

Reviewing the system of doctors visiting villages, the Chief Minister asked the officials to prepare guidelines after studying the best practices prevail in other States. He said the policy is aimed at reaching out to the people and providing the best medical services directly in the villages.

Surgery for children

A group of children, who successfully underwent cochlear surgery, met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office. The Chief Minister enquired about the health of the children to their parents.

Mystery illness

The CM reviewed mystery illness in Pulla and Komaravolu villages of West Godavari district. The officials said drinking water is safe, food samples in Pulla were also tested safe and the results of Komaravolu are awaited.