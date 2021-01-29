Andhra Pradesh: Idols installed at Ramatheertham temple, regular pujas to continue

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: The new idols of Srirama, Sita and Lakshmana were installed at Kodandarama temple in Ramatheertham village of Vizianagaram district on Thursday morning. The installation of new idols was done by a group of priests led by Sri Venkateswara Vedic University professor Agnihotram Sreenivasacharyulu. Priests and Agama Sastra panditas performed homas and yagna for three days before the installation.

The installation was completed by performing Purnahuti. Speaking on the occasion, Endowments department regional joint commissioner D Bramaramba said that the new idols were installed at the temple at 8:56 am on Thursday. "Since the new idols were installed as per Agama Sastra, priests will continue to perform regular pujas, like earlier," she added.

She also said that they would renovate the temple on the Bodhikonda hills within a year and shift the idols to the new temple. The idols were carved at Tirumala by the SV Institute of Traditional Sculpture and Architecture of the TTD and brought to the Ramatheertham temple on January 25.

It may be recalled that the Srirama idol at the Ramatheertham temple was vandalised by unidentified miscreants on December 29 last, triggering protests across the State by Opposition parties TDP and BJP.