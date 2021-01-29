STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid recovery rate stands at 99.04 per cent

State registers 117 new corona cases, 128 recoveries and no deaths in a 24-hour period, ending 9 am on Thursday

Published: 29th January 2021

A health worker administering Covid-19 vaccine to students at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) in Tirupati on Thursday | Madhav K

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Covid-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh increased to 8,87,466 with 117 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours, ending 9 am on Thursday.  With 128 recoveries, the total increased to 8,78,956. There were no deaths reported and the total number of active cases in the State as of now stands at 1,358 only.  

According to a media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Thursday, 36,189 confirmatory tests, including 6,187 Rapid Antigen tests were performed in the State in the last 24 hours. The total number of tests done in the state so far are 1,30,12,150. 

During a review meeting on health and Covid-19 situation in the State, officials informed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that the recovery rate is 99.04 per cent, the mortality rate is 0.81 per cent and also informed the progress of vaccination in the State.

None of the 13 districts reported more than 50 cases. The highest number of cases, 26, were reported in Krishna, followed by 19 in Visakhapatnam and 17 in Guntur district in the last 24 hours. A total of nine districts reported less than 10 cases with Srikakulam district reporting no case. East Godavari district with a total 1,24,225 cases continues to top the list of overall cases followed by West Godavari with 94,210, Chittoor with 86,993, Guntur with 75,455 and Anantapur district with 67,633 cases. 

Out of 13 districts, eight districts have reported more than 60,000 cases so far. Vizianagaram district with 41,130 cases continues to be the district with least number of over all cases. The least number of active cases are reported from Vizianagaram district (20), followed by Srikakulam (31) and Kurnool district (47). The highest number of active cases are in Krishna district (255), followed by East Godavari (183), Guntur (164) and Chittoor district (146). 

