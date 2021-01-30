175 new recoveries bring active COVID cases to 1,300 in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh added 125 cases of Covid-19 and 175 recoveries in the 24 hours ending Friday 9 am, while no deaths were reported for the second consecutive day. Out of the 8.87 lakh positives reported so far, only 1,308 cases are active as 8.79 lakh people had been cured.

With 42,809 confirmatory tests in the 24 hours, the total number of tests performed so far stood at 1,30,54,959. Twenty-six more people tested positive in Krishna district, 19 each in Guntur and Visakhapatnam, and 14 in East Godavari, while eight other districts saw their aggregates grow by less than 10 each. The least spike of just one infection was recorded in Prakasam and Kadapa.

As on Friday, the lowest active cases are in Vizianagaram (21), followed by Srikakulam (30) and Kurnool (43); and the highest in Krishna (253).

The overall caseload is the highest in East Godavari (1.24 lakh), followed by West Godavari (94,219), Chittoor (87,006), Guntur (75,474) and Anantapur (67,638). Chittoor has reported 847 casualties so far, Krishna 676, Guntur 670, East Godavari 636 , Anantapur 599, Prakasam 580, and Visakhapatnam 561.

7,355 more immunised

The state on Friday vaccinated 7,355 health workers. While Covaxin was administered to 1,345 perons, 6,010 were given Covishield jabs. Nine cases of adverse impact following immunisation were reported, all of which were among those who received Covishield. Out of the 693 sessions planned, the state conducted 663. Vizag vaccinated the most number of health workers, 1059