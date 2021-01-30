Andhra Pradesh panchayat elections: SP inspects poll preparedness in Krishna villages

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the district police are making elaborate arrangements for the panchayat elections and stepped up security in all identified problematic villages, Krishna SP M Ravindranath Babu said offenders during the last polls and suspect sheeters have been taken into preventive custody.

Ravindranath Babu made a suprise visit to Nandigama, Mylavaram and other mandals on Friday, and observed the nomination process and election preparedness.

He added a dedicated election monitoring cell with toll-free number 94190-68906 was set up for reporting of any disturbance in villages.

A DSP-rank officer will take the calls. The SP said the elections will be held in 816 villages, and polling would be done in 8,000 booths.