STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Defer COVID vaccination for police till end of panchayat polls in Andhra Pradesh: APPOA

the association representatives and other senior police officers explained the hardships of the police due to the conduct of the election and vaccination drive at the same time, to DGP Gautam Sawang.

Published: 30th January 2021 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Vaccine

COVID-19 vaccination drive was started in India on January 16. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Representatives of the Andhra Pradesh Police Officers Association (APPOA) and senior IPS officers urged Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang to take steps to postpone the vaccination drive for the police department, which is scheduled to be held in February. 

In a meeting convened by the DGP on election preparedness on Thursday and Friday, the association representatives and other senior police officers explained the hardships of the police due to the conduct of the election and vaccination drive at the same time and requested him to take steps for rescheduling the vaccination for cops. 

According to sources in the department, a majority of the officers in the association and senior officials were of the view that ground-level staff participating in the election duties will face hurdles in carrying out multiple roles. 

“At any given situation, the police department is the one which extends selfless service for the safety and security of the public. Around 100 police personnel died due to the virus and hundreds of others infected. Right now, police are burdened with regular duties, bandobast for Corona vaccination and the panchayat elections. Carrying all these duties is humanly impossible and we requested the DGP to take steps to reschedule the vaccination for police after elections,” said a senior official. However, a decision will be taken only after the DGP discusses the issue with the Chief Secretary. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 COVID vaccine drive Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp