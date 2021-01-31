STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Act against Praveen Prakash: SEC

Ramesh Kumar wants CS to halt launch of door delivery of ration to people in rural areas.

Published: 31st January 2021 07:50 AM

Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar addresses the media in Kadapa on Saturday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar buffeted Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das on Saturday, and in one of his letters to the CS, he insisted that action be taken against General Administration Department (GAD) Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash. 
Charging Praveen Prakash with making all-out efforts to thwart the video conference convened by the SEC, resulting in postponement of the Phase 1 panchayat elections, Ramesh Kumar said that the SEC considered the matter very seriously.

Asserting that the directions given by him in this regard could not be violated, he reminded that the AP High Court directed the State government to cooperate with the SEC in the conduct of elections. Stating that the predecessor ofHe also wrote another letter to the CS directing that the government stop the launch of door delivery of monthly ration to beneficiaries in rural areas on February 1 owing to the Model Code of Conduct.

After successfully implementing the door delivery of essential commodities to beneficiaries on a pilot basis in Srikakulam for about a year, the government decided to extend it to other districts from February 1. The SEC stated that the scheme can be implemented in  urban areas. When contacted, a higher official of the Civil Supplies Department said they will get clarity on the launch of the scheme on Sunday.

Ramesh Kumar promises free and fair panchayat elections
Kadapa: State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar praised Kadapa district administration for making arrangements for the smooth conduct of panchayat elections in a short time. Addressing the media after reviewing the poll preparations here, he maintained he will discharge his duties despite criticism coming his way.

The SEC stressed equal justice and opportunities to backward classes in the contests, thereby strengthening the democratic setup as a whole. Expressing happiness over being in the district renamed after YSR Rajasekhara Reddy, he said it was the former CM who gave him a turning point in his career. “YSR had a secular outlook and immense respect for constitutional institutions,” he added 

