AP looks to bolster grid management to tap more renewable energy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the state government planning to source more energy from mega solar units, which would make grid maintenance tedious because of the variable nature of power, the energy department has planned to have processes in place for a more stable grid. The plan includes implementation of the Automatic Generation Control System, Agriculture Power Supply Demand Disconnection scheme, forecasting and scheduling tools, and pumped storage hydroelectricity plants.

The state has 8,424.018 megawatts (MW) of renewable power commissioned as of January 18 this year, out of which wind generation capacity accounts for 4,079.37 MW and solar generation for 3,752.24 MW.

Since renewable energy is variable in nature, the grid management is one of the critical aspects for the power utilities to take care of. As the state has initiated steps for the installation of another 6,400 MW of mega solar units, as a part of the 10,000 MW solar power plants to meet the free agriculture power demand, the variation, which is cited by the power distribution companies (discoms) as the reason for short-term purchases, is further expected to increase.

For 2022-23, discoms project the agriculture demand to be approximately in the range of 2,861 MW to 4,813 MW with maximum solar dispatch being around 70 per cent of the installed capacity. In this context, it is learnt that the department is in the process of implementing four initiatives. The officials said an automatic generation control system to control renewable energy generation as per the grid requirement duly taking into considering the commercial aspects would be implemented.

In addition to this, agriculture power supply demand disconnection scheme would likely be introduced in light of the sudden variations that may happen in solar power generation. This will enable the power utilities to regulate the supply based on the demand. Another initiative is introduction of forecast and scheduling tools, which the AP State Load Dispatch Centre (APSLDC) is in the process of developing.

The state government is also in the process of establishing pumped storage hydroelectric plants, which would help in balancing variable renewable power. The government has engaged consultants for the preparation of detailed project reports for the establishment of such plants in seven locations with a cumulative capacity of 6,300 MW.