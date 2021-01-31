More than 8,000 administered Covid vaccine

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: More than 8,000 health care workers were vaccinated in the State on Saturday and four cases of Adverse Effects Following Immunisation (AEFI) were reported. Though, a total of 702 sessions were planned for inoculating the vaccine, 704 sessions were held. All 625 sessions planned to administer Covishield vaccine were held in which 6,122 beneficiaries were given the vaccine.

For Covaxin, 77 sessions were planned and held with 2,092 beneficiaries given the vaccination. A total of 8,214 were given the vaccination during the day.The highest of 1,500 beneficiaries were vaccinated in Guntur district while the lowest of 142 vaccinations were administered in Vizianagaram district.Krishna District Collector A Md Imtiaz launched vaccination drive initiated by Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway (SCR) at the Railway Hospital.

The Collector has called on the public to not believe any speculations and rumours circulating in various mediums about the CoviShield vaccine. As part of the vaccination drive in the district, 107 employees enrolled for getting administered the vaccine. Meanwhile, seven districts of the State reported new Covid-19 cases in single digits. The State recorded 129 new infections in the past 24 hours, ending Saturday 9 am. More than 41,000 samples were tested.

The highest of 26 new cases were reported from Krishna district while Vizianagaram and Prakasam recording one each new case. The four Rayalaseema districts reported less than 40 new cases while the three coastal Andhra districts accounted for less than 20 cases during the past 24 hours.Eight districts of the State now have less than 100 active cases and Krishna district is having the highest of 261 active cases. Four districts — Krishna, East Godavari, Chittoor and Guntur — are contributing to more than half of the active cases.

Covid-19 treatment can be reimbursed; limit capped at `2 L

The State government has included the treatment of Covid-19 under medical reimbursement scheme within the State and outside the State. According to a GO issued, Covid-19 patients from the State, who undergo treatment outside the State will also be eligible for reimbursement up to an upper limit of `2 lakh. The government took the decision complying with High Court orders in writ petitions filed last year seeking reimbursement of expenses incurred on Covid treatment