STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

More than 8,000 administered Covid vaccine

Only four cases of Adverse Effects Following Immunisation reported.

Published: 31st January 2021 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2021 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

(File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: More than 8,000 health care workers were vaccinated in the State on Saturday and four cases of Adverse Effects Following Immunisation (AEFI) were reported. Though, a total of 702 sessions were planned for inoculating the vaccine, 704 sessions were held. All 625 sessions planned to administer Covishield vaccine were held in which 6,122 beneficiaries were given the vaccine. 

For Covaxin, 77 sessions were planned and held with 2,092 beneficiaries given the vaccination. A total of 8,214 were given the vaccination during the day.The highest of 1,500 beneficiaries were vaccinated in Guntur district while the lowest of 142 vaccinations were administered in Vizianagaram district.Krishna District Collector A Md Imtiaz  launched vaccination drive initiated by Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway (SCR) at the Railway Hospital. 

The Collector has called on the public to not believe any speculations and rumours circulating in various mediums about the CoviShield vaccine. As part of the vaccination drive in the district, 107 employees enrolled for getting administered the vaccine. Meanwhile, seven districts of the State reported new Covid-19 cases in single digits. The State recorded 129 new infections in the past 24 hours, ending Saturday 9 am. More than 41,000 samples were tested. 

The highest of 26 new cases were reported from Krishna district while Vizianagaram and Prakasam recording one each new case. The four Rayalaseema districts reported less than 40 new cases while the three coastal Andhra districts accounted for less than 20 cases during the past 24 hours.Eight districts of the State now have less than 100 active cases and Krishna district is having the highest of 261 active cases. Four districts — Krishna, East Godavari, Chittoor and Guntur — are contributing to more than half of the active cases.

Covid-19 treatment      can be reimbursed; limit capped at `2 L
The State government has included the treatment of Covid-19 under medical reimbursement scheme within the State and outside the State. According to a GO issued, Covid-19 patients from the State, who undergo treatment outside the State will also be eligible for reimbursement up to an upper limit of `2 lakh. The government took the decision complying with High Court orders in writ petitions filed last year seeking reimbursement of expenses incurred on Covid treatment

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid vaccine
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp