Two Ministers seek Privilege Motion

KADAPA: The ongoing tussle between SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar and the State government took a new turn on Saturday with two Cabinet Ministers serving notices to move Privilege Motion against the SEC, accusing him of breaching their privileges by making libellous remarks and intimidating approach.

Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and MAUD Minister Botcha Satyanarayana sent separate notices to the AP Legislative Assembly Speaker. In the notices, the two Ministers said the SEC made several castigating remarks against them, which are libellous in nature and far from truth in the letter reportedly written by him to the Governor.

The tone and tenor of the letter is intimidating, they said.

“In his letter, he (SEC) alleged that I have crossed ‘Lakshmana Rekha’ and violated the Model Code of Conduct. Making allegations without any substantial proof amounts to breach of privilege. Being a senior member of the Legislative Assembly as well as a minister in the Cabinet, I have impeccable respect to all the Constitutional bodies and especially to the Election Commission.

But, to my surprise, the SEC in his letter made several baseless allegations with ulterior motive degrading me as an MLA as well as a Minister in the public eye with disrespecting language and intimidating approach,’’ the Ministers stated in the notices. Peddireddy said he would urge Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram to summon the SEC to the Assembly.