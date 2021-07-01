Andhra Pradesh: Daily positivity rate comes under 4%; total Covid samples tested cross 2.19 crore

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh logged another 3,797 new Covid-19 infections from the 97,000-odd samples tested in the past 24 hours ending Wednesday 9 am with a positivity rate of 3.9 per cent, taking the overall infections past 18.89 lakh. The total samples tested in the State have now crossed 2.19 crore. With more than 5,000 recoveries, the caseload came down to less than 39,000.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, East Godavari reported the highest of 874 new infections while all the 12 other districts reported less than 500 cases. Vizianagaram logged the lowest of 105 new cases. Seven districts reported more new infections when compared to Tuesday.

The twin Godavari districts reported more than 1,300 new cases while the four Rayalaseema districts accounted for 1,000 new cases while the three north Coastal Andhra districts reported just 371 cases. The recoveries in the 24 hours span stood at 5,498, taking the overall recoveries past 18.38 lakh with a rate of 97 per cent. East Godavari has the highest of over 7,000 active cases while Anantapur has the lowest, 576. Three districts have less than 1,000 active cases.

Meanwhile, the fatalities in the 24 hours came down to 35, compared to 41 on Tuesday. Prakasam reported the highest of eight fatalities followed by seven in Chittoor, four in East Godavari, three each in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram, two each in Anantapur, Krishna, and Kurnool and one each in Guntur, Nellore, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari.