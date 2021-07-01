Class 9-12 students can prefer laptops to Amma Vodi, Vasati Deevena benefits

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet gave its nod to provide laptops to students studying from Classes IX to Class XII in lieu of the cash incentives under the Amma Vodi and Vasati Deevena schemes. Around 8,21,655 students between 9-12 classes and 1,10,779 beneficiaries of Vasati Deevena have opted for laptops so far. The government will provide branded laptops like Lenevo, HP, Dell and Acer with dual processor, 4GB RAM, 500GB hard disk, 14-inch screen, Windows 10 and three years warranty, at low cost. If the laptop needs a repair, the student can hand them over to the nearby Secretariat. “The laptop would either be repaired or replaced with another one, if necessary, within a week,’’ Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) told the media after the Cabinet meeting.

University at Pernemitta

The State Cabinet also gave its nod for establishing a Multi- Disciplinary University at Pernemitta near Ongole in Prakasam district with an intake of 1,000 students. The university would be named after ‘Andhra Kesari’ Prakasam Pantulu. It was also decided to make the Vizianagaram JNTU Engineering College a university by amending the JNTU Act-2008. The government sanctioned 24 additional teaching posts and 17 non-teaching posts. It was also decided to purchase 539 more 104 ambulances for PHCs and provide Rs 165.09 crore for their maintenance. It was decided to observe Farmers’ Day on July 8, commemorating the birth anniversary of Dr YS Rajashekar Reddy.

“The Cabinet gave nod to 12 projects with an outlay of Rs 1,444.95 crore, which include opening of 100 integrated agri and aqua labs, 645 community hiring centres and 1,898 permanent RBK buildings. The Cabinet gave a green signal to the proposal to set up 45 new rythu bazaars and construction of 1,262 godowns,’’ he said. Jagan will inaugurate 53 veterinary hospitals, dispensaries, rural livestock units, which were set up at a cost of Rs 31.74 crore, a dedicated Telemedicine Call Centre for livestock healthcare, six new rythu bazaars and lay the foundation for post-harvest infrastructure development at RBK level by establishing a food processing unit in each parliamentary constituency and Kadaknath Poultry Farm at Utukuru, Kadapa.

175 veterinary ambulances

The State Cabinet approved the proposal of procuring 175 mobile veterinary ambulances in 175 constituencies for treating cattle. Facilities like hydraulic lift will be made available in mobile vehicles along with expert staff and adequate facilities. The government will be spending Rs 89.95 crore towards this initiative.

KSEZ land to be returned to farmers, food processing policy

It decided to return 2,180 acres of land, which was proposed for Kakinada Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in 2007, to the farmers. All costs like stamp duty, transfer fee and registration fee, will be borne by the government

To supply water by gravity, under the initial phase of Rayalaseema Drought Prevention Project in Puttaparthi constituency at a cost of Rs 864.18 crore. Through this project, the government is expected to fill 195 ponds in the Rayalaseema region

To implement YSR Bima to support the family in the event of the death of the sole bread winner (BPL category)

State cabinet approves 2020– 25 food processing policy, to enable better rates for farmers and approves the proposal to set up a new Agriculture Polytechnic in Punganur, Chittoor district with 40 admissions a year