Police deployed at irrigation projects as tension escalates between Andhra and Telangana

Andhra complained to the KRMB about the drawing of water from the Srisailam project by Telangana for power generation. The KRMB, in its recent orders, had asked Telangana to stop power generation.

Published: 01st July 2021 04:21 PM

AP asks KRMB to prevail upon Telangana to stop the power generation in order to maintain the required water levels at Srisailam to meet the drinking water needs of the AP people

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Police forces were deployed at the Srisailam and Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme projects in Kurnool and also at the Nagarjuna Sagar and Pulichintala projects in Guntur districts of Andhra Pradesh as a precautionary measure in view of the escalating tensions between the state and Telangana with the latter continuing power generation defying the orders of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB).

The two states were at loggerheads over the construction of the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project by Andhra Pradesh which was objected to by Telangana. Andhra Pradesh, on the other hand, complained to the KRMB about the drawing of water from the Srisailam project by Telangana for power generation. The KRMB, in its recent orders, had asked Telangana to stop power generation.

ALSO READ: Andhra Pradesh has enough water to meet its needs: Telangana on Krishna water dispute

Defying the orders of the KRMB, Telangana continued power generation at Srisailam as well as Nagarjuna Sagar and Pulichintala projects which was opposed by the AP government and leaders of both states have been engaged in a war of words over the past couple of days.

Amid escalating tensions, police forces were deployed at all the projects bordering Telangana both in Guntur and Kurnool districts.

