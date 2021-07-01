Prominent Educationist Gregory Reddy passes away

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Eminent educationist from Hyderabad, Udumula Gregory Reddy (88) passed away on Wednesday. Gregory Reddy was the father-in-law of T Vijay Kumar Reddy, Commissioner, Information and Public Relations de par tment of Andhr a Pradesh. Popularly known as UG Reddy, he was the Founder, Chairman and Principal of St. Joseph’s Education Society established in 1970 and was instrumental in imparting quality education to young minds.

With ‘Pursuit of Excellence’ being St. Joseph’s Education Society’s motto, Gregory Reddy proved that in order to make one’s dreams a reality, one needs to have a lot of determination, self-discipline and put in a lot of efforts. Under his guidance, five schools namely St. Anthony’s High School (SSC Curriculum), Queen Mary’s Junior College for Girls, St. Mary’s Upper Primary School, St. Joseph’s Public School and St. Joseph’s High School in King Koti, were established. To bring about cooperation and coordination among all ICSE schools in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, UG Reddy started the Association of ICSE & ISC Schools (AISCE) in 1997.