STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Boating operations to Papikondalu re-launched after 2019 mishap

The boating services had remained suspended in Papikondalu since September 2019 after a boat mishap that claimed 51 lives.

Published: 02nd July 2021 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Muttamsetti clarified that liquor sale and consumption will not be allowed in the boats.

Muttamsetti clarified that liquor sale and consumption will not be allowed in the boats.

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: After remaining suspended for 22 months, boating operations on River Godavari were formally re-launched at Poshamma Gandi ferry point in Devipatnam by Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao on Thursday.

On the occasion, the minister said AP Tourism Development Corporation will devise a comprehensive plan for regular operations to Papikondalu, and hinted that APTDC boat services will start from Sunday. Reservations for the tour to Parentallapalli from Poshamma Gandi can be made from the APTDC central reservation offices.

The boating services had remained suspended in Papikondalu since September 2019 after a boat mishap that claimed 51 lives. The minister said two APTDC and four private boats were given permission to operate. “Licence will be given to the private boats once they are cleared by the authorities.

Since September 2019, APTDC has set up five control rooms in East and West Godavari at Gandi Poshamma, Rajamahendravaram, Pochavaram, Perantalapalli and Singanapalli. Deputy tahsildhars would be appointed as managers, and a liaison officer from water resource department, a system operator from tourism department and police personnel would be deputed in each control room.

Muttamsetti clarified that liquor sale and consumption will not be allowed in the boats. Licences have been given to a Haritha boat of  94+6 capacity and Sir Arthur Cotton boat of 41+4 capacity. Also, the private operators met the minister and requested for fixing of tariffs at Rs 1,200 per ticket.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AP Tourism Development Corporation Poshamma Gandi Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao
India Matters
The first case of the Delta Plus variant, classified as variant of concern, was detected in Katra township of Reasi district. (Representational Image)
'Delta Plus variant similar to predecessor, unlikely to cause third wave'
Beneficiaries register themselves to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | ANI)
India records 46,617 new Covid cases; national recovery rate crosses 97 per cent
Sirisha Bandla was born in Andhra Pradesh and grew up in Houston, Texas. (Screengrab)
Telugu-origin Sirisha Bandla to join Richard Branson on Virgin Galactic's next flight to space
Image of CPM supporters in Kerala used for representational purpose. (Photo | Bechu S , Online Desk)
It's time CPM rid itself of 'criminal' elements

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wildfire raging on the slopes of the mountain forced the evacuation of students from the University. (Photo | AP)
Full village in Canada burns due to wildfire, caused by extremely high temperature
The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization has approved the emergency use of monoclonal antibody cocktail. (Photo | Special arrangement)
COVID India: Price of antibody cocktail may drop to Rs 15,000 per dose
Gallery
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp