Andhra Pradesh: Boating operations to Papikondalu re-launched after 2019 mishap

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: After remaining suspended for 22 months, boating operations on River Godavari were formally re-launched at Poshamma Gandi ferry point in Devipatnam by Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao on Thursday.

On the occasion, the minister said AP Tourism Development Corporation will devise a comprehensive plan for regular operations to Papikondalu, and hinted that APTDC boat services will start from Sunday. Reservations for the tour to Parentallapalli from Poshamma Gandi can be made from the APTDC central reservation offices.

The boating services had remained suspended in Papikondalu since September 2019 after a boat mishap that claimed 51 lives. The minister said two APTDC and four private boats were given permission to operate. “Licence will be given to the private boats once they are cleared by the authorities.

Since September 2019, APTDC has set up five control rooms in East and West Godavari at Gandi Poshamma, Rajamahendravaram, Pochavaram, Perantalapalli and Singanapalli. Deputy tahsildhars would be appointed as managers, and a liaison officer from water resource department, a system operator from tourism department and police personnel would be deputed in each control room.

Muttamsetti clarified that liquor sale and consumption will not be allowed in the boats. Licences have been given to a Haritha boat of 94+6 capacity and Sir Arthur Cotton boat of 41+4 capacity. Also, the private operators met the minister and requested for fixing of tariffs at Rs 1,200 per ticket.