Red Cross receives 100 more Oxygen concentrators in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and president of Indian Red Cross Society’s state branch formally handed over 100 oxygen concentrators, and 48,000 Covid testing vials received from Singapore Red Cross Society to Dr A. Sridhar Reddy and AK Parida, chairperson and general secretary of the IRCS state branch, at a programme held at Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

Singapore Red Cross Society had donated medical equipment worth Rs 4.5 crore to the state branch.

Dr Sridhar Reddy briefed Governor Harichandan about the assistance received in the shape of medical equipment from several NRI organisations, including 300 oxygen concentrators from American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPIO), 85 oxygen concentrators and 1400 pulse oximetres from North American Telugu Association (NATA), 20,000 medicine kits and 100 oxygen Concentrators from Telugu Association of North America (TANA), 5,000 medicine kits from Telugu Association of Malaysia, VOIP Office Communications provided free helpline to Red Cross to counsel Covid-19 patients in home isolation. The governor thanked Singapore Red Cross Society and NRI associations.