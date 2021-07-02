STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Red sanders worth Rs 10 crore seized in Andhra Pradesh

As part of this, a police team led by Gudipala SI Prasad conducted vehicular checking at Golla Madugu sand check-post on the Chittoor-Vellore highway, when they arrested seven red sanders smugglers.

Published: 02nd July 2021 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2021 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Chittoor SP S Senthil Kumar produces the seized red sanders before the media in the town.

Chittoor SP S Senthil Kumar produces the seized red sanders before the media in the town. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Chittoor district police have seized 359 red sander logs worth Rs 10 crore, arrested seven smugglers and seized four vehicles on Thursday. The accused were identified as P Nagaraju (40), A Ramaraju (23), G Prabhu (23), S Vijay Kumar (21), A Sampath (32), K Appa Swamy (35), K Dora Raj (32).

According to Chittoor SP S Senthil Kumar, the police, under the supervision of SEB ASP Rishanth Reddy, have intensified vehicular checking in the district. As part of this, a police team led by Gudipala SI Prasad conducted vehicular checking at Golla Madugu sand check-post on the Chittoor-Vellore highway, when they arrested seven red sanders smugglers.

The SP said the police team, lay in wait near the check-post, when the seven accused were sighted ferrying the red sanders logs in Tata Sumos. The police pounced on them and took them into custody and seized the vehicle.

Based on the information provided by the accused, the police learnt about the huge haul of red sanders logs dumped clandestinely at a retreat centre in Valarpuram in Sriperumbudur of Tamil Nadu. The SP immediately formed police teams led by Inspectors Srinivasulu Reddy, Vikram and Raja Sekhar and ordered them to conduct raids on the retreat centre.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chittoor district police
India Matters
The first case of the Delta Plus variant, classified as variant of concern, was detected in Katra township of Reasi district. (Representational Image)
'Delta Plus variant similar to predecessor, unlikely to cause third wave'
Beneficiaries register themselves to get a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | ANI)
India records 46,617 new Covid cases; national recovery rate crosses 97 per cent
Sirisha Bandla was born in Andhra Pradesh and grew up in Houston, Texas. (Screengrab)
Telugu-origin Sirisha Bandla to join Richard Branson on Virgin Galactic's next flight to space
Image of CPM supporters in Kerala used for representational purpose. (Photo | Bechu S , Online Desk)
It's time CPM rid itself of 'criminal' elements

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wildfire raging on the slopes of the mountain forced the evacuation of students from the University. (Photo | AP)
Full village in Canada burns due to wildfire, caused by extremely high temperature
The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization has approved the emergency use of monoclonal antibody cocktail. (Photo | Special arrangement)
COVID India: Price of antibody cocktail may drop to Rs 15,000 per dose
Gallery
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGBTQ tales find new life on OTT
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp