Telangana's illegal actions hurt Andhra Pradesh: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to PM Modi

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the unauthorised actions of the Telangana government were putting Andhra Pradesh at a tremendous disadvantage, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat requesting the Centre to immediately notify the jurisdiction of Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and take over all offtakes of common reservoirs with CISF protection to safeguard the interests of AP.

The Chief Minister also requested the PM to direct Telangana to stop deliberate and illegal drawl of water from common reservoirs on River Krishna for power generation without water release orders from the KRMB. He urged the Centre to account unauthorised drawls as utilisation by Telangana against the agreed allocation of 299 TMC.

Jagan also gave a rebuttal to the arguments of Telangana that Srisailam was originally designed as a hydel power project. Srisailam reservoir was originally contemplated as a hydroelectric project. However, over a period of time, due to the changed needs of the erstwhile State of AP, it was converted into a major multipurpose project to meet domestic, industrial and irrigation needs,” he contended.

Jagan explained that even though water, as of June 1, 2021, was at +808.40 ft, much below the minimum drawdown level (MDDL) of +834 ft, Telangana started power generation unilaterally without placing any indent before the KRMB in violation of the protocol of water drawls.

“It may be noted that power generation is only incidental to the downstream irrigation requirement. As of June 30, out of 17.36 TMC of inflows, 6.9 TMC, i.e. 40 per cent, has been used for power generation without authorisation, preventing building up of reservoir levels. Every day 2 TMC is being drawn by Telangana for power generation. This is putting the State of Andhra Pradesh at a tremendous disadvantage as we will not be able to draw water through Pothireddypadu Head Regulator for drinking and irrigation needs unless +854 ft level is maintained in the reservoir,” the CM observed.

The regulator caters to the needs of chronically drought-prone areas of four Rayalaseema districts, Nellore and Prakasam and the drinking water supply of Chennai City, he added.Jagan also elaborated that Telangana started hydel power generation at other common projects such as Nagarjuna Sagar and Pulichintala without placing any indents before the KRMB. He further informed the Prime Minister that despite repeated letters to the KRMB, which in turn directed Telangana to stop power generation, the neighbouring State deliberately continued to draw water after issuing an order on June 28 to generate hydel power at 100 per cent of installed capacity at Srisailam.

“This would mean Telangana can utilise 4 TMC, 3 TMC and 1.80 TMC per day from Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar and Pulichintala respectively, in utter disregard to the orders issued by the KRMB to stop power generation. These unauthorised drawls are (resulting in) a surplus at Prakasam Barrage to the Bay of Bengal, leading to wastage of precious water,” the CM contended.

He alleged that violation of the standard operating procedure and agreements by Telangana was not in the interest of good interstate relations and was adversely affecting the interests of lower riparian State, especially putting the drinking and irrigation needs of four Rayalaseema districts, Nellore and Prakasam, and drinking water requirement of Chennai city in serious trouble.

“Your kind intervention (is) sought in this regard and I further request that directions be given to the State of Telangana to stop illegal drawl of water for power generation without water release orders from the KRMB. It is also requested that the unauthorised drawls be accounted for as utilisation by Telangana against the agreed allocation of 299 TMC. I also request that necessary immediate action be taken by the Government of India to notify the jurisdiction of KRMB and take overall offtakes of common reservoirs with CISF protection and safeguard the interests of the State of Andhra Pradesh,” Jagan urged.

TSGENCO told to stop power production

“Request you to stop power production from the main powerhouse of Nagarjuna Sagar Dam pylon colony, Telangana, as it is against the agreed norms to generate power neglecting the irrigation requirement (sic),” Nagarjuna Sagar Jawahar Canal Superintending Engineer Ch Purushottam Gangaraju said, in his letter to the CE of TSGENCO.