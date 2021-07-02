STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Total Covid-19 cases near 19 lakh in Andhra Pradesh

East Godavari logged the highest of 760 new infections followed by 616 in Chittoor and 504 in West Godavari.

Covid 19

East Godavari district reported 760, Chittoor 616 and West Godavari 504 fresh cases.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh reported 3,841 fresh cases of coronavirus, 3,963 recoveries and 38 deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday.  The cumulative positives climbed to 18,93,354, recoveries to 18,42,432 and deaths 12,744, according to the latest bulletin.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, East Godavari logged the highest of 760 new infections followed by 616 in Chittoor and 504 in West Godavari. The three districts accounted for almost half of the new infections that were reported in the 24 hours. All other districts reported less than 400 new cases with the lowest of 45 in Kurnool. East Godavari district reported 760, Chittoor 616 and West Godavari 504 fresh cases.

With the fresh spike, the overall caseload in Anantapur went past 1.54 lakh, 2.20 lakh in Chittoor, 2.63 lakh in East Godavari and 1.62 lakh in West Godavari.The recoveries stood at 3,963 taking the overall recoveries past 18.42 lakh. The caseload stands at a little over 38,000 with the highest of 6,666 in East Godavari and lowest of 535 in Anantapur. Apart from Anantapur, Vizianagaram and Kurnool have less than 1,000 active cases.

The fatalities in the 24 hours span stood at 38, slightly higher than Wednesday’s tally, taking the overall toll to 12,744. Krishna district accounted for the highest of eight deaths followed by five each in Chittoor, East Godavari and Guntur, three each in Srikakulam and West Godavari, two each in Anantapur, Kadapa and Vizianagaram and one each in Nellore, Kurnool and Visakhapatnam.

No delta plus variant in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: While explaining that there was no Delta Plus variant of Covid in the district, DMHO P Surayanarayana said  the 51-year-old woman at Vambay Colony in Madhurawada who tested positive for Covid on Wednesday had contracted the Delta variant and not Delta Plus. However, health workers and volunteers sanitised the entire area and barricaded the colony.  The DMHO told The New Indian Express, every week 150 samples of Covid pateints were being sent to the lab in Pune for genome sequencing. He also added that during the second wave, Delta variant cases were reported in the district

