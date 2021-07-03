STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM gives nod to six more Disha police stations

Jagan asked district collectors and SPs to review women safety once in every two weeks and send regular reports to the government.

Published: 03rd July 2021 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Disha police station

Disha police station

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has approved the proposals for establishment of six more Disha police stations in the state, recruitment of additional staff for Disha Call Centre, and purchase of 145 SUV cars for patrolling. Reviewing various aspects of the Disha Bill and other measures being taken to prevent crimes against women and children, the CM on Friday said there will not be any compromise on the safety and security of women in the state. He said wide-spread awareness drives on ‘Zero FIRs’ should be conducted, and it should be ensured that women have no hesitation in approaching police stations. “Women in villages should have an option to lodge complaints with women police personnel. The personnel should be given training in all features of Disha App.”

Jagan asked district collectors and SPs to review women safety once in every two weeks and send regular reports to the government. The officials were directed to ensure the reception system at police stations is strong and how Disha App works should be displayed at every police station. They were asked to focus on setting up 18 special courts for crimes against women and 19 special courts for crimes against children. He was informed by the officials that Disha Bill is pending with the Union Ministry of Women and Child Welfare, and reminders were sent to the ministry.

The CM, immediately, wrote a letter to Women and Child Welfare Minister Smriti Irani seeking expeditious of approval of the Bill. The officials were asked to fill the regular public prosecutor posts in the existing designated courts by the end of the week, and link 181 helplines to Disha App. The new vehicles approved will be allotted to the police stations closer to educational institutes. He also agreed to fill 61 posts in the Forensic Department.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Disha police station Disha Call Centre Disha Bill YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flying cars to be reality soon? Aircar makes historic inter-city flight
Stampede like situation at Covid-19 vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp