CM gives nod to six more Disha police stations

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has approved the proposals for establishment of six more Disha police stations in the state, recruitment of additional staff for Disha Call Centre, and purchase of 145 SUV cars for patrolling. Reviewing various aspects of the Disha Bill and other measures being taken to prevent crimes against women and children, the CM on Friday said there will not be any compromise on the safety and security of women in the state. He said wide-spread awareness drives on ‘Zero FIRs’ should be conducted, and it should be ensured that women have no hesitation in approaching police stations. “Women in villages should have an option to lodge complaints with women police personnel. The personnel should be given training in all features of Disha App.”

Jagan asked district collectors and SPs to review women safety once in every two weeks and send regular reports to the government. The officials were directed to ensure the reception system at police stations is strong and how Disha App works should be displayed at every police station. They were asked to focus on setting up 18 special courts for crimes against women and 19 special courts for crimes against children. He was informed by the officials that Disha Bill is pending with the Union Ministry of Women and Child Welfare, and reminders were sent to the ministry.

The CM, immediately, wrote a letter to Women and Child Welfare Minister Smriti Irani seeking expeditious of approval of the Bill. The officials were asked to fill the regular public prosecutor posts in the existing designated courts by the end of the week, and link 181 helplines to Disha App. The new vehicles approved will be allotted to the police stations closer to educational institutes. He also agreed to fill 61 posts in the Forensic Department.