Help in getting speedy assent to Disha bills: Jagan to Smriti

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday wrote a letter to Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani requesting her to expedite comments of her ministry to the Ministry of Home Affairs on the Andhra Pradesh Disha (Special Courts for Specified Offences against Women and Children) Bill, 2020 and the Andhra Pradesh Disha Criminal Law (AP Amendment) Bill, 2019 so as to get them approved by the Centre at the earliest. In his letter, Jagan said he would depute a State government official to brief the Ministry of Women and Child Development about the provisions of the Disha bills.

While complementing Smriti Irani for her efforts in the last two years in ensuring effective implementation of gender equitable and child-centered policies, he said there is a critical need for bolstering the legislative framework for protection of women and children.

Reiterating that a safe society for women and children is a priority of his government, the Chief Minister said they have been striving to strengthen all stakeholder departments to ensure that a strong system is put in place for stringent and prompt action in cases of atrocities against women and children. The landmark Disha legislation is aimed at completion of investigation within seven days and trial within 14 days in heinous cases of sexual offences against women and children, where substantial and conclusive evidence is available.

There is also a provision for establishment of special courts in the legislation for speedy justice to victims and stringent punishment to perpetrators of atrocities, he explained. In anticipation of speedy approval of the two bills by the Centre, the State government has taken a proactive action for establishment of a framework for timely completion of investigation and trial in cases of sexual offences against women and children, Jagan said.

‘Assent to bills helps in timely justice’

An IAS and an IPS officer have been exclusively posted to oversee the implementation of framework for the Disha bills. Eighteen Disha women police stations headed by DSPs, have been set up and they have got ISO certification for being women and child friendly. Disha App has been downloaded by 19.83 lakh people. As many as 3,03,752 SOS have been received so far. FIR has been registered in 221 cases. Disha forensic labs have been set up in Mangalagiri, Tirupati and Visakhapatnam.

Women helpdesks have come up and 18 customised mini-buses, Disha patrol with 900 two- wheelers have been deployed. Twelve designated Mahila courts and nine exclusive POCSO courts are operational in the State for trial of offences against women and children. Special public prosecutors have also been appointed, he said. Jagan further stated that an exclusive Sub-Inspector has been posted at every One Stop Centre to ensure easy filing of FIR and 13 such centres, one each in 13 districts have been set up. Even psychosocial counselling and medico-legal assistance have been provided.

A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been formulated and given to all stakeholders for handling of Disha cases. Disha has also garnered national recognition in the form of four SKOCH Awards and one Governance Now Award, he explained. “Since criminal law, criminal procedure and administration of justice are subjects in Concurrent List, both the bills have been sent for consideration and assent of the President under Article 254(2) of the Constitution of India. The Ministry of Home Affairs has called for comments and observations of the Secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development on the aforesaid bills,” he said, and urged the Union Minister to help the State in getting approval for the bills, thus enabling it in creation of a robust system for speedy justice.