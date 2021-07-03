Two lakh houses grounded in a day

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Thursday scripted history by grounding more than two lakh houses under the Pedalandariki Illu scheme in a single day. A total of 2.02 lakh houses were grounded against the target of 1.28 houses, which is the highest ever on a single by any State so far. Speaking to TNIE, Special Chief Secretary (Housing) Ajay Jain gave the credit to the coordinated efforts put by all the departments involved in the exercise.

Recalling that the State has created a record by administering Covid-19 vaccines to over 13 lakh people in a single day with all the departments coming together, he said the grounding of houses was also taken up on a campaign mode involving all the departments. The government will construct 28.3 lakh houses with an estimated cost of `50,200 crore under the Pedalandariki Illu, a flagship programme under Navaratnalu. Under the first phase, the government has set a target to complete construction of 15.6 lakh houses by June, 2022 and grounding of houses launched by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on June 3.

As on June 30, 3.4 lakh houses have been grounded and the officials have decided to take up the programme on a campaign mode on auspicious days so as to motivate the beneficiaries to take up the grounding works on the particular days. Accordingly, the government decided to hold mega house grounding melas on July 1, 3 and 4 as these being the auspicious days.

At least one lakh houses will be grounded on each day. Ajay Jain said that the experience of a record vaccination drive taken up by the government on a single day (June 20) gave the inspiration that a programme could be taken up successfully when the entire adm inistrationan dall departments come together and work in a campaign mode. Grounding of houses is being taken up in a similar manner with the involvement of all departments, the special chief secretary said. Stating that the government is supplying construction materials to the beneficiaries at concessional prices, Ajay Jain said that 90 bags of cement each at a cost of `225 against the market price of `360 per beg were supplied to the beneficiaries. While sand (20 tonnes) being supplied at a free of cost except transportation charges not more than 40 kms, steel (480 kg) being supplied at `56,500 per tonne to the beneficiary against market value of `70,000 per tonne. Similarly, almost 10 to 15 per cent concession being given on other items like paints and sanitary.