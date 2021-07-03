STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two lakh houses grounded in a day

Govt sets target to complete construction of 15.6 lakh houses in phase-1 by July, 2022

Published: 03rd July 2021 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Primary drivers of the residential demand have been the ready-to-move-in units and the affordable housing segment.

(Express Illustrations)

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Thursday scripted history by grounding more than two lakh houses under the Pedalandariki Illu scheme in a single day. A total of 2.02 lakh houses were grounded against the target of 1.28 houses, which is the highest ever on a single by any State so far. Speaking to TNIE, Special Chief Secretary (Housing) Ajay Jain gave the credit to the coordinated efforts put by all the departments involved in the exercise.

Recalling that the State has created a record by administering Covid-19 vaccines to over 13 lakh people in a single day with all the departments coming together, he said the grounding of houses was also taken up on a campaign mode involving all the departments. The government will construct 28.3 lakh houses with an estimated cost of `50,200 crore under the Pedalandariki Illu, a flagship programme under Navaratnalu. Under the first phase, the government has set a target to complete construction of 15.6 lakh houses by June, 2022 and grounding of houses launched by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on June 3.

As on June 30, 3.4 lakh houses have been grounded and the officials have decided to take up the programme on a campaign mode on auspicious days so as to motivate the beneficiaries to take up the grounding works on the particular days. Accordingly, the government decided to hold mega house grounding melas on July 1, 3 and 4 as these being the auspicious days.

At least one lakh houses will be grounded on each day. Ajay Jain said that the experience of a record vaccination drive taken up by the government on a single day (June 20) gave the inspiration that a programme could be taken up successfully when the entire adm inistrationan dall departments come together and work in a campaign mode. Grounding of houses is being taken up in a similar manner with the involvement of all departments, the special chief secretary said. Stating that the government is supplying construction materials to the beneficiaries at concessional prices, Ajay Jain said that 90 bags of cement each at a cost of `225 against the market price of `360 per beg were supplied to the beneficiaries. While sand (20 tonnes) being supplied at a free of cost except transportation charges not more than 40 kms, steel (480 kg) being supplied at `56,500 per tonne to the beneficiary against market value of `70,000 per tonne. Similarly, almost 10 to 15 per cent concession being given on other items like paints and sanitary.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pedalandariki Illu
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Flying cars to be reality soon? Aircar makes historic inter-city flight
Stampede like situation at Covid-19 vaccination centre in Madhya Pradesh
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp