8 Bangladeshi nationals detained in Andhra Pradesh for illegal entry

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Eight Bangladeshi nationals, who allegedly entered the country illegally, were detained from Vijayawada and Rajamahendravaram railway stations late Friday night. They had no official documents, including passports, but carried fake Aadhar cards, PAN cards and voter IDs. The eight were nabbed in a joint operation by the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the police of Vijayawada and Rajamahendravaram, sources said, adding that police were on an alert following the parcel bomb explosion in Darbhanga railway station in Bihar last month. According to police, Vijayawada commissioner, Bathini Sreenivasulu got specific information about the entry of Bangladeshi nationals into the city on Friday evening and the West Zone police were alerted and asked to carry out inspections at all public places.

While inspecting the Vijayawada railway station, Satyanarayanapuram police found four Bangladeshi nationals — Mohammad Hassan (33), Hyder Ali Khan (37), Imdadal Khan (21) and Saifullah Khan (25) — moving suspiciously near the S3 coach of Howrah-Goa Vasco Da Gama Express stationed at platform seven. Upon checking their belongings, police found fake Aadhaar cards and PAN cards. The four reportedly admitted that they had crossed the border illegally.

They entered India via West Bengal on June 30. Later, they reached Howrah on July 1 and decided to go to Goa for work. Before crossing the Indian border, the accused created fake Aadhar and PAN cards for purchasing tickets and to avoid other complications.

“The two accused — Mohammad Hassan and Hyder Ali Khan — had earlier worked in an iron scrap shop in Bengaluru and went back to their country when the lockdown was imposed in 2020. In order to find a job and earn money, both decided to go to Goa and crossed the borders,” said Sreenivasulu. He said cases have been registered against them under Sections 467, 468, 471, 120 B and 420 of the IPC, Sections 12 (1A) (b), 3(3) and 6 of the Passport Act 1920 and Section 14 (c) of the Foreigners Act 1946. They were produced before the metropolitan magistrate court on Saturday afternoon.

Earlier, Rajahmundry II Town police arrested another four Bangladeshi nationals Shaik Saddam (25), Mohammad All Ameen (19), Mohammad Sakayath Hussain (37) and Khayyum Khan (25) while they were travelling in Howrah-Chennai Express. Police received information about their movement after the four reportedly had a quarrel with fellow passengers. “In fact, it (the quarrel) helped us to catch another four travelling in Howrah-Goa Vasco Da Gama Express. We believe all the eight work as a team and are divided into two — one for Chennai and one for Goa. There is a possible terror angle as the sleeper cells infiltrate in the similar manner and operate from remote places,” said an Intelligence official.