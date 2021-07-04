STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After losing job, Tirupati man begins teaching under a tree 

Certified Management Accountant (CMA) and GST practitioner, B Srinivasulu has been teaching students in the open for a nominal fee in a bid to make a living after he lost his job due to Covid.

Published: 04th July 2021 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2021 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Srinivasulu teaching students under a tree near Sri Venkateswara University in Tirupati city

Srinivasulu teaching students under a tree near Sri Venkateswara University in Tirupati city (Photo | Express)

By D Surendra Kumar
Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Many teachers at private educational institutions lost their jobs during the second spell of Covid-19 in the city. Others suffered sharp pay cuts. But this professional, whose coaching institute is currently shut, was undeterred and is teaching students in the open for a nominal fee in a bid to make a living. B Srinivasulu stays with his wife and two children in a rented accommodation in Tirupati. 
The 35-year-old completed his MCom from Sri Venkateswara University and is a Certified Management Accountant (CMA) and a GST practitioner. 

“Earlier, I used to earn Rs 30,000 per month by giving lectures in coaching institutes and degree colleges. Everything was going well until the pandemic turned my life upside down. All private educational institutions and coaching centres have shut, drying up my sources of income,” he said.

“Unable to rent a room, I started teaching students under a tree on the premises of Sri Venkateswara  University adhering to Covid-19 safety protocol. Now I am coaching four students in accountancy,”  Srinivasulu said.  “Until the coaching institutes reopen, I have no go but to continue to do what I am doing,” he lamented.

There are between 23 and 25 coaching institutes in Tirupati offering courses in Tally (ERP software accounting), MS-Office, SAP- Finance.

Srinivasulu is also offering one-month duration courses for the students in 20 topics under Accountancy, Inventory and Taxation after the closure of coaching institutes. He also files GST returns and GST registrations for some commercial establishments in the city.

“I am being coached in Tally from Srinivasulu sir for the last one month. A friend of mine told me to get coaching from him. Coaching in the institutes is quite different. Here the lecturer focuses only on practical knowledge,” Amruth, one of his students, said. 

