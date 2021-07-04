STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

First rehabilitate Polavaram victims, then copper dam: opposition to Andhra government

To protest against State government’s attitude in solving the problems of the submerged area, opposition parties' leaders have planned for a deeksha in Vijayawada city on Monday.

Published: 04th July 2021 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2021 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Polavaram representational image

Polavaram project, representational image (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM:  Leaders of Opposition parties demanded the Andhra Pradesh government to first complete the Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) package for the families that were displaced due to the Polavaram project and then construct the copper dam and other water storage facilities. They also demanded the AP government to ensure that Bhadrachalam town does not drown because of the backwater of the project.

To protest against State government’s attitude in solving the problems of the submerged area, opposition parties' leaders have planned for a deeksha in Vijayawada city on Monday. CPI(M) State secretary P Madhu, CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna, TDP leader Jyothula Nehru, Pratyeka Hoda Congress party MLA Podem Veeraiah, former MLAs Chanda Lingaiah and Gummadi Narasaiah, visited Bhadrachalam on Saturday. They alleged that revenue officials and the police are forcibly vacating the displaced persons without paying compensation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Polavaram Polavaram rehabilitation and resettlement Polavaram project
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Covaxin offers 93.4% protection from severe Covid, 65.2% against Delta variant
Babli Rani resumed work as a health worker in the second wave of Covid. (Photo | Express)
COVID Update: India records 43,071 new COVID-19 cases, 955 deaths
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp