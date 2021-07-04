GITAM pays rich tributes to founder MVVS Murthy in Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Rich tributes were paid to GITAM founder-president MVVS Murthi on the occasion of his 83rd birth anniversary here on Saturday. GITAM Vice-President M Gangadhara Rao said that Murthi was a multi-faceted personality imbibing the qualities of an industrialist, educationist, politician and philanthropist.

To realise his dream of providing quality in technical and higher education, he started Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management in 1980. To serve the poor with high-quality medical treatment, Dr Murthi established GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (GIMSR) Hospital with an attached medical college. Over 4,000 people, a good number of them from poor families, were treated at the GITAM hospital for Covid, he said.

GITAM Deemed to be University Vice-Chancellor professor K Sivaramakrishna said that Dr MVVS Murthi made remarkable contributions to higher education in the country. GITAM Secretary BV Mohana Rao, Governing Body Member Hamza K Mehdi and GITAM Deemed to be University Vice-Chancellor (GIMSR) Professor CV Rao were present. GITAM president M Sribharath participated in the birth anniversary celebrations held at its Hyderabad campus.