Nellore farmhand’s son becomes senior scientist in Korea

S Nagaraja Rao By

Express News Service

KADAPA: The son of a farmhand from a nondescript village in Nellore district has achieved distinction by becoming a senior scientist at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST).

V Nava Koteswara Rao (31) hailing from the little-known Nagulapadu in Dakkili mandal, did his PhD in Nanotechnology under the guidance of Prof MV Shankar, Material Science and Nanotechnology Department, Yogi Vemana University.

Though his parents Polaiah and Rathnamma are illiterate farmhands, they were determined to ensure that their three sons get good education. Rao is their eldest son. His younger brothers Lokeswara Rao did BTech, while Sivakumar completed his degree. Rao who studied in government schools and colleges, holds an MSc degree from Sri Venkateswara University in Tirupati.

After completing his PhD in March, 2021, he applied for Brain Pool Fellowship, Nano-Convergence Technology Division, National NanoFab Center, KAIST. Located at Daejeon in South Korea, KAIST is ranked 354th in the world. Brain Pool Fellowship has only 55 seats and there is intense competition for them. Rao is one of the two selected from India. “I want to do research on a low-cost engine that runs on solar power, which can be fitted to vehicles thereby bringing down the environmental pollution,’’ Rao told TNIE.

Rao will work at Korean institute for two years

Rao’s research projects were funded by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and other premier institutions. “I am happy to be selected as a senior scientist in National NanoFab Center, KAIST. I am grateful to the moral support of Yogi Vemana University Vice-Chancellor M Surya Kalavathi and my research guide Prof Shankar,” he said.

Rao will work at KAIST for two years. He has 31 research articles and 688 citations with an impact factor of 6.7 to his credit. Congratulating Rao on being selected as a senior scientist with a monthly salary of Rs 4 lakh, the YVU Vice-Chancellor urged him to focus more on cost-effective research and bring laurels to the country and university. There were occasions when Rao himself worked in agriculture fields to support his family. Sheer determination and hard work enabled him to reach greater heights in his career.