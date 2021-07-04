Rayalaseema Lift  works in line with National Green Tribunal orders, clarify Andhra officials

Jayanth P By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as allegations are being levelled that the Andhra Pradesh government is ‘briskly’ taking up the works related to Rayalaseema Lift Scheme (RLS), the water resources officials clarified that nothing beyond investigation and preparatory works have been underway at the project site. As given to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in writing, the department said it will not take up any concrete works until requisite clearance, which is in the process, is obtained.

While a contempt petition has been filed in the NGT along with photographs alleging busy activity at the project site, the state officials said that even designs for necessary structures have not been prepared. “We have been permitted by the National Green Tribunal to go ahead with investigation and designing. Accordingly, we have taken up investigation which involves exposing of the foundation, flood flow test, soil tests and others. Based on the investigation, the designs are prepared. We haven’t even reached the foundation stage. Pumping works actually mean concreting. We have given to the tribunal in writing that we will not take up concreting and that is what we are following,” a senior official from Kurnool explained.

According to information, the agency that would execute the Rayalaseema Lift Scheme is in the process of mobilising machinery and other establishment preparatory works as the working season will be only five to six months after the flood recedes. These works are in line with the permission given by the NGT, the officials said. The preparatory works have been taken up anticipating environment clearance from the Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoEF).

The officials also attributed the buzzing activity to other project works being taken up such as lining in Srisailam Right Main Canal and Pothireddypadu head regulator’s approach channel. “These are seasonal works which involve mobilisation of heavy machinery,” the official added.

It may be recalled that the NGT, after hearing the contempt petition filed, has asked the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and regional office of the MoEF to submit a report on the situation at the project site before July 12. A team from the board reportedly planned to visit the project site in the first week of July, but it remains to be seen if it would materialise. The KRMB has decided to convene the three-member committee with the engineer-in-chiefs of both the states on July 9 with AP and Telangana being at loggerheads over Krishna water sharing.

Report to be given to EAC

The officials will also shortly submit the impact assessment and other information sought by the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) for issuing environmental clearance (EC) for RLS. The state has sought an amendment to the already existing ECs of Telugu Ganga, Srisailam Right Bank Canal and Galeru Nagari Sujala Sravanti. “The EAC said ayacut is involved. So, we submitted that ECs for serving the ayacut have already been issued and sought an amendment to them by including the clause that water drawl can be done either via gravity or lift. The EAC sought details about impact assessment and others. We will shortly submit that,” another official said.