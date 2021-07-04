Veteran Andhra BJP leader Chilakam Ramachandra Reddy dies

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vetern BJP leader and former party state president of undivided Andhra Pradesh Chilakam Ramachandra Reddy died on Saturday evening. He was 85. He was ill and has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai. Ramachandra Reddy, a native of Chittoor district, has served as the State president of BJP for two terms.

Born in Mangalam village of Vijayapuram mandal in Chittoor, Chilakam Ramachandra Reddy was the first president of Chittoor district unit of BJP. In due course, he served in different capacities in the party and was made the party's state president in 1998. He was known for his padayatra for water to Rayalaseema in 1995 and for Ratha yatra for peace in 2006.

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu mourned the death of Chilakam Ramachandra Reddy and described him as a person, who believed that country should come first and the individual the last. Venkaiah recalled his association with Ramachandra Reddy and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family. BJP state president Somu Veerraju, national general secretary Purandeswari, national secretary Sunil Deodhar, MP GVL Narasimha Rao and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu condoled the demise.