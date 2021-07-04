STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Veteran Andhra BJP leader Chilakam Ramachandra Reddy dies

Ramachandra Reddy was known for his padayatra for water to Rayalaseema in 1995 and for Ratha yatra for peace in 2006.

Published: 04th July 2021 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2021 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP Flag (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vetern BJP leader and former party state president of undivided Andhra Pradesh Chilakam Ramachandra Reddy died on Saturday evening. He was 85. He was ill and has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai. Ramachandra Reddy, a native of Chittoor district, has served as the State president of BJP for two terms. 

Born in Mangalam village of Vijayapuram mandal in Chittoor, Chilakam Ramachandra Reddy was the first president of Chittoor district unit of BJP. In due course, he served in different capacities in the party and was made the party's state president in 1998. He was known for his padayatra for water to Rayalaseema in 1995 and for Ratha yatra for peace in 2006.  

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu mourned the death of Chilakam Ramachandra Reddy and described him as a person, who believed that country should come first and the individual the last. Venkaiah recalled his association with Ramachandra Reddy and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family. BJP state president Somu Veerraju, national general secretary Purandeswari, national secretary Sunil Deodhar, MP GVL Narasimha Rao and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu condoled the demise. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh BJP Chilakam Ramachandra Reddy
India Matters
A man pampers his infant son as his wife waits to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in Vijayawada on Friday. (EPS I Prasant Madugula)
Major third Covid-19 wave in India highly unlikely: IIT researchers
Rosamma with her family
Octogenarian matriarch from Kerala among entire family that beats Covid-19
Express ,Illustration
Get your Covid jab before third wave: Doctors to pregnant women
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
In final stages of appointing Resident Grievance Officer: Twitter tells Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Covaxin offers 93.4% protection from severe Covid, 65.2% against Delta variant
Babli Rani resumed work as a health worker in the second wave of Covid. (Photo | Express)
COVID Update: India records 43,071 new COVID-19 cases, 955 deaths
Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp