Consult doctor immediately if children have fever: Prof of Pediatrics in Siddhartha Medical College

S Guru Srikanth By

Express News Service

Though there are no signs of the possible third Covid-19 wave affecting the children, it is better to take precautions against any fevers and in case there is a fever, the children should be immediately taken to doctors.

​It is advisable to have them tested for the virus, says Dr NS Vittal Rao, Professor of Pediatrics in Siddhartha Medical College, Vijayawada, tells S Guru Srikanth. Here are excerpts from an interview with Dr Vittal Rao.

Q. In wake of the reports that there might be a third wave of Covid and children would be more susceptible, what precautions the parents need to take?

A. Assumptions are being made for the possible third wave and children are likely to be affected. It is normal that only when the case turns serious, people rush to hospital. However, it is advisable to guard against fevers, which are the first sign that something is wrong. Hence, children should be taken to the hospital for treatment, once they suffer fever. At the same time it is advisable to have children tested for Covid.

Q. But there are no records of more children getting infected with Covid?

A. True, the number of children reported to have been infected are less. But post-Covid complications like multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) have been reported across the State. Now, treatment for MIS-C has been included in YSR Aarogyasri.

Q. Do you mean to say, children are being infected, but such cases are going unnoticed?

A. Possibility of children getting infected when the adults in the family are infected is always there. In some cases, it is visible in the form of fever and in some cases there might not be any symptoms. In most cases, a fever is assumed as a seasonal disease and treated. Only by testing samples for Covid, it can be established. Fever too is one of the symptoms for Covid infection.

Q. What is the link between Covid-19 and MIS-C?

A. Normally, the human body develops antibodies to fight viruses like Covid. In some cases, those antibodies in excess lead to inflammation of multiple systems in the body. If treated in early stages it is not fatal. We have treatment available for MIS-C.

Q. How is it diagnosed and what is treatment?

A. Screening for antibodies and inflammatory marker tests, which include tests for D-dimer, C-Reactive Protein (CRP). It is treated with immunoglobulin and other drugs to treat inflammation of the organs.

Q. Was no fever survey conducted in the State aimed at children so far?

A. Not yet. Several cases of fever go unnoticed, as most children are taken to private clinics and fewer cases are brought to government hospitals.

Q. What sort of precautions need to be taken to prevent children from getting infected?

A. Covid appropriate behaviour like wearing mask, maintaining social distance are advisable, keep children away from gatherings like marriages and other functions, at least for another year