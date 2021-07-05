STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

More layouts come up towards Bheemunipatnam, Bhogapuram in Visakhapatnam district

According to the draft master plan of Vizag metro authority, satellite townships on the outskirts are the need of the hour to expand the city on all sides instead of further congesting the core city.

Published: 05th July 2021 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Workers, Labour, construction, GDP

Steps to be taken to avoid further congestion in the core city (File Photo | Express)

By G Janardhana Rao
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: As per the draft master plan of the Visakhapatnam Metro Region Development Authority (VMRDA), most of the layouts have come up in Atchutapuram, Yelamanchili, Anakapalli south of Vizag, Pendurthi, Kothavalasa, Sabbavaran, Anandapuram and L Kota on the west and Bheemunipatnam and Bhogapuram in the north. Of them, maximum layouts have come up towards Bheemunipatnam and Bhogapuram in view of the development and projects coming up in future.

According to the report, satellite townships on the outskirts are the need of hour to expand the city on all sides instead of further congesting the core city. Slums seem to be another major concern. However, with effective implementation of national and state level schemes to address the issues in slums in terms of providing basic physical and social infrastructure, the VMR has the potential to become one of the fastest-developing regions in the country, the report says.

Realty sector 

With increasing population, escalating land values in established residential hubs and growth of IT/ITES in Madhurawada, the residential segment has been witnessing a gradual transition from the city central areas to the suburban areas and subsequently to the peripheral areas. Property developers, including a few groups of promising NRIs, have now turned their heads towards the Port City and this has pushed the land prices by 50 to 75 per cent. The trend is likely to gain momentum over the coming years.

Vizanagaram has maximum layouts in Bhogapuam, Denkada, Kothavalasa, Vizianagaram, Bondapalli, LKota and Vepada mandals. The layouts were developed in 2,198 acres in Vizianagaram, 1589 acres in Bhogapuram, 1204 acres in Denkada, 999 acres in Kothavalasa and 558 acres in L Kota. In Vizag, rural layouts were developed in 2,982 acres, in Bheemunipatnam 2,097 acres, Anandapuram in 1,912 acres, Pendurthi 1,482 acres, in Gajuwaka 1,245 acres and Parawada 968.97 acres. Most of the layouts are private. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Visakhapatnam Metro Region Development Authority Satellite townships Visakhapatnam
India Matters
Social activist and preacher Father Stan Swamy (File Photo | PTI)
Stan Swamy breathes his last fighting for bail, people close to him cry institutional murder
(Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha)
Revisiting policies and programmes is no weakness
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
Increase in household debt stress worrying: SBI report
As India awaits the Third Wave, the lessons of the recent past could lay the groundwork for a new, caring world.
Love, Actually: The effects of the pandemic on human bonding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp