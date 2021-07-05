More layouts come up towards Bheemunipatnam, Bhogapuram in Visakhapatnam district

G Janardhana Rao By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: As per the draft master plan of the Visakhapatnam Metro Region Development Authority (VMRDA), most of the layouts have come up in Atchutapuram, Yelamanchili, Anakapalli south of Vizag, Pendurthi, Kothavalasa, Sabbavaran, Anandapuram and L Kota on the west and Bheemunipatnam and Bhogapuram in the north. Of them, maximum layouts have come up towards Bheemunipatnam and Bhogapuram in view of the development and projects coming up in future.

According to the report, satellite townships on the outskirts are the need of hour to expand the city on all sides instead of further congesting the core city. Slums seem to be another major concern. However, with effective implementation of national and state level schemes to address the issues in slums in terms of providing basic physical and social infrastructure, the VMR has the potential to become one of the fastest-developing regions in the country, the report says.

Realty sector

With increasing population, escalating land values in established residential hubs and growth of IT/ITES in Madhurawada, the residential segment has been witnessing a gradual transition from the city central areas to the suburban areas and subsequently to the peripheral areas. Property developers, including a few groups of promising NRIs, have now turned their heads towards the Port City and this has pushed the land prices by 50 to 75 per cent. The trend is likely to gain momentum over the coming years.

Vizanagaram has maximum layouts in Bhogapuam, Denkada, Kothavalasa, Vizianagaram, Bondapalli, LKota and Vepada mandals. The layouts were developed in 2,198 acres in Vizianagaram, 1589 acres in Bhogapuram, 1204 acres in Denkada, 999 acres in Kothavalasa and 558 acres in L Kota. In Vizag, rural layouts were developed in 2,982 acres, in Bheemunipatnam 2,097 acres, Anandapuram in 1,912 acres, Pendurthi 1,482 acres, in Gajuwaka 1,245 acres and Parawada 968.97 acres. Most of the layouts are private.