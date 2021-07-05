STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Now, meals free of cost to patients’ attendants too at Guntur GGH

Though the hospital provides food free of cost to the patients, it is a different story altogether with the attendants of the patients.

Published: 05th July 2021 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

About 10,000 patients were discharged from the hospital after recovering from Covid-19.  (File Photo)

About 10,000 patients were discharged from the hospital after recovering from Covid-19.  (File Photo)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: It is a new look Guntur GGH, which opened its outpatient ward recently and is treating 4,000 patients from neighbouring districts daily. One of the oldest and famous teaching hospitals in the State, the hospital gets patients not only from Guntur, Krishna, Prakasam, East and West Godavari districts, but also from neighbouring States for better treatment. During Covid-19, the hospital treated thousands of patients during two Covid-19 waves. About 10,000 patients were discharged from the hospital after recovering from Covid-19. 

Though the hospital provides food free of cost to the patients, it is a different story altogether with the attendants of the patients. It is commonplace to see them running helter-skelter searching for food. Especially amid the Covid-19 first wave, due to lockdown, with the hotels and food messes closed, the attendants of the patients from rural areas and other districts faced a lot of troubles. 

Witnessing this during an inspection, district in-charge minister Cherukuvada Sriranganatha Raju took the initiative to provide meals free of cost to all the attendants of the patients in the hospital. When he expressed his intention to the hospital management, they welcomed it and said the APNGO building on the premises of the hospital is vacant. The minister immediately contacted them and explained the situation, to which the APNGO agreed and let the building be utilised for providing meals free of cost to the attendants. 

The utensils required to cook meals for 5,000 people within two hours and mineral water are imported from Chennai and tables were arranged on two floors to facilitate 300 people at the same time for which the minister donated Rs 1 crore. Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy inaugurated the scheme on Sunday. 

The minister said providing free meals to the attendants of the patients at GGH is taking place for the first time in the state. He also wished that similar arrangements should be made at all government hospitals and lauded the efforts of Sriranganatha Raju. He said that everyday meals will be served from 11:30 am to 2 pm and from 7 pm to 9 pm by Madurannam Trust. Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita Collector Vivek Yadav were also present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Guntur GGH
India Matters
Social activist and preacher Father Stan Swamy (File Photo | PTI)
Stan Swamy breathes his last fighting for bail, people close to him cry institutional murder
(Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha)
Revisiting policies and programmes is no weakness
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
Increase in household debt stress worrying: SBI report
As India awaits the Third Wave, the lessons of the recent past could lay the groundwork for a new, caring world.
Love, Actually: The effects of the pandemic on human bonding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp