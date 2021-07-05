Rayalaseema outfit demanding water alleges TS injustice to Rayalaseema

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme Sadhana Samithi convenor D Chandramouleeswara Reddy said Telangana State utilising Krishna water for power generation at Srisailam project would cause severe injustice to the Rayalaseema region.

Addressing a roundtable on the ongoing tussle between the two sibling states over Krishna river water-sharing and utilisation, he said Srisailam project was declared as an irrigation project way back in 1984 by the then Chief Minister NT Rama Rao and the protocols fixed for release of water and they should not be violated. As per GO 69 issued on January 15, 1996,

The minimum draw down level (MDDL) of the reservoir was 834 feet and it was revised to 854 feet in GO 107 issued on September 28, 2004. However, the provisions of the GO were violated by Telangana and in turn injustice is being done to Rayalaseema. He sought to know why KRMB has taken a spectator’s stance.