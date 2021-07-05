Thunderstorm likely in Andhra Pradesh in two days: IMD

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Widespread rains occurred in the north coastal districts of Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram with Southwest Monsoon being active over the State. Vepada in Vizianagaram district reported the highest rainfall of 9.3 cm. Light to moderate rains were also reported in a few other parts across the State.

According to IMD forecast, mainly westerly/southwesterly winds will prevail over the State and thunderstorm with lightning are likely to occur at isolated places across the State on Monday and Tuesday. Thunderstorm and lightning with heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places in south coastal districts and Rayalaseema.

In the last 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Sunday, highest rainfall of 5 cm was reported in Rajupalem and Badvel of Kadapa district, followed by 4 cm rain in Duvvur of Kadapa, Sullurpet of Nellore and Pattikonda of Kurnool. At several places in Rayalaseema and coastal districts 1 to 3 cm of rainfall was registered.