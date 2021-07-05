STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Thunderstorm likely in Andhra Pradesh in two days: IMD

Thunderstorm and lightning with heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places in south coastal districts and Rayalaseema. 

Published: 05th July 2021 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2021 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

bhubaneswar rains

Thunderstorm and lightning with heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places in south coastal districts and Rayalaseema. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Widespread rains occurred in the north coastal districts of Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram with Southwest Monsoon being active over the State. Vepada in Vizianagaram district reported the highest rainfall of 9.3 cm. Light to moderate rains were also reported in a few other parts across the State. 

According to IMD forecast, mainly westerly/southwesterly winds will prevail over the State and thunderstorm with lightning are likely to occur at isolated places across the State on Monday and Tuesday. Thunderstorm and lightning with heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places in south coastal districts and Rayalaseema. 

In the last 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Sunday, highest rainfall of 5 cm was reported in Rajupalem and Badvel of Kadapa district, followed by 4 cm rain in Duvvur of Kadapa, Sullurpet of Nellore and Pattikonda of Kurnool. At several places in Rayalaseema and coastal districts 1 to 3 cm of rainfall was registered.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Rains
India Matters
Social activist and preacher Father Stan Swamy (File Photo | PTI)
Stan Swamy breathes his last fighting for bail, people close to him cry institutional murder
(Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha)
Revisiting policies and programmes is no weakness
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
Increase in household debt stress worrying: SBI report
As India awaits the Third Wave, the lessons of the recent past could lay the groundwork for a new, caring world.
Love, Actually: The effects of the pandemic on human bonding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp