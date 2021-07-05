Tirumala Anjaneya temple to get facelift

B Murali By

Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is all set to bring back the glory of the ancient Lord Anjaneya temple, which went to oblivion over the decades, facing the Bhu Varaha Swamy temple on the banks of Srivari Pushkarini.The temple is considered as older as Bhu Varaha Swamy temple and is located on the northern side of the Srivari temple. The Lord Anjaneya temple is a sub-temple of Bhu Varaha Swamy temple.

According to officials, a temple built by stones for the presiding deity used to be there more than eight decades ago but it slowly dilapidated and only a small structure remained at the place. The TTD, which took up the widening and restructuring of four mada streets and completed it last year, built a small structure with bricks for Lord Anjaneya.

With the recent announcement of Anjanadri as the birthplace of Lord Anjaneya, the temple administration has now decided to construct a temple and bring back the glory of the old temple. The engineering department has prepared plans and sent a proposal to the TTD. Devasthanam executive officer Dr KS Jawahar Reddy said the proposal submitted by the engineering department was accepted and Rs 30 lakh were sanctioned for the construction of the temple.