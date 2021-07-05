STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
We won’t let go a drop of water, not get provoked by Telangana actions: YSRC general secretary

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy is of the view that our acts and words should only lead to a solution to the problem and not the other way.

YSR Congress leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

YSR Congress leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy (Photo| Facebook/ Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao declared that his State would utilise 50% share of Krishna water against the allotted 34%, the ruling YSRC reacted in a guarded manner, but asserted that it would not let go a single drop of water. 

“Our acts and words should be in such a manner that they should resolve the issue and not further vitiate the situation. The issue would only get distracted by exchange of words or trading charges. We would maintain restraint,” YSRC general secretary and Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy told reporters in Guntur on Sunday.

“CM Jagan Mohan Reddy is of the view that our acts and words should only lead to a solution to the problem and not the other way. The government is doing its best to safeguard the interests of the State. It would fight to any extent to achieve our rights 100% and there is no need of words,” he asserted

.Sajjala said the government had already approached the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) seeking to fix its jurisdiction. “The issue was kept pending by the previous government and as an Opposition Leader Jagan had even held a deeksha on the issue earlier,” Sajjala said and went on to add that the water sharing issue is between two States of the country and the Centre would intervene to find out an amicable solution. 

“Those who (Telangana) are in an advantageous position, are exploiting the situation. We are in a disadvantageous position and not in a situation where we can get water until the levels reach a certain stage in Srisailam reservoir,’’ he said, adding that the action of Telangana to divert water (for power generation) is leading to water getting released into the sea from Prakasam Barrage. 

There are some voices that we too should raise the pitch, but we would not, he said. “We will do whatever is needed, but not get provoked,’’ he asserted.Deputy CM K Narayana Swamy requested Telangana CM KCR not to bring a situation where the two States would be at loggerheads.

“We have no objection, if you (TS) generate power when water reaches the required level. You and Jagan have very affectionate relationship and some forces are bent upon to sever the cordial relations between you," he said, adding that the issue is related to two States of a country and not between India and Pak.

TS writes to KRMB

The Telangana government on Sunday dashed off a letter to the KRMB, rebutting AP’s contention that hydel power generation at Srisailam by the former would affect the latter’s drinking and irrigation water requirements

