Andhra's Konaseema farmers dejected, declare crop holiday

KAKINADA: Farmers from a few villages of Konaseema in East Godavari district have declared a crop holiday in protest against the failure of the authorities to desilt mud accumulated in the drains. With the clogging of drains, the drain water is entering agriculture fields and damaging the crops, they alleged.

Paddy cultivation in nearly 800 acres will be affected if crop holiday comes into play.

The farmers incurred losses during the previous Kharif and Rabi seasons after water entered their fields. Farmers in villages of Inapuram, Kothalanka, Somudevarapalem and neighbouring villages in Mummidivaram mandal have decided to take crop holiday. The Kharif season has begun in the district and the irrigation department officials have been releasing Godavari water to Eastern, Central delta areas downstream of Dowleswaram Barrage since June 15.

Every year, irrigation department officials take up works related to clearing of mud and shrubs to facilitate water flow easily to the fields and then release water to the canals from Dowleswaram Barrage. However, the two drains at Rameswaram, which flow through Amalapuram and Katrenikona and another one at Mummidivaram, passing through Penumalla village were not cleared this year. Soon after the announcement, the agriculture department officials swung into action and met farmers. Agriculture department joint director N Vijay Kumar said after they met the farmers, 50 per cent of them have agreed to cultivate.