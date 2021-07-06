STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anil Kumble urges CM Jagan to develop sports in Andhra Pradesh

Former captain and coach of the Indian cricket team Anil Kumble met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office on Monday.

Published: 06th July 2021 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Former captain and coach of the Indian cricket team, Anil Kumble meets Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp-office in Tadepalli on Monday

Former captain and coach of the Indian cricket team, Anil Kumble meets Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp-office in Tadepalli on Monday (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Former captain and coach of the Indian cricket team Anil Kumble met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office near here on Monday. The CM and the former Indian skipper held discussions on the development of sports in the state.

Anil Kumble, who holds the record of claiming all ten wickets in an innings, informed the Chief Minister that he will extend support if a Sports University is set up in the state. The leg-spinner with a high arm action urged the CM to focus on establishing a sports material manufacturing factory in the state.  All types of sports materials are being manufactured in cities like Meerut and Jalandhar and it would be of great help if the factory is set up in the state, he said.

