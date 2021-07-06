Social media posts against Andhra HC: CBI seeks three months

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The CBI sought three months to complete its investigation into the objectionable social media posts against the judges and judiciary by a few people following the High Court judgments against some of the decisions of the State government.

CBI counsel Chennakesavulu informed the bench of Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice K Suresh Reddy that the investigating agency needs more time to conduct an in-depth probe. Chennakesavulu informed the court that the details of the progress of the investigation so far has been submitted to the court in a sealed cover.

The bench posted the matter to October 5. A case has been registered by the AP CID following a complaint by the High Court registry against the objectionable social media posts last year. The case was later transferred to the CBI.