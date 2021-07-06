Why Andhra Rights Commission office still in Hyderabad, High Court asks government

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Monday sought to know what was the need for Andhra Pradesh Human Rights Commission to be located in another state. It said it will shortly direct the State government to relocate APHRC, Lokayukta and other such organisations to the state from Hyderabad.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami and Justice N Jayasurya was hearing a PIL filed by AP Citizen Rights Society joint secretary Malleswara Rao urging the court to direct the government to provide office, staff and facilities for the APHRC.

Advocate General S Sriram said they had readied an office in Pollution Control Board building in Hyderabad for locating APHRC office, but the Telangana government took over the building. Interrupting him, the bench sought to know why APHRC is located in Telangana, when even small states have the Human Rights Commission located in their own jurisdiction.

The advocate general explained to the court that there are some pending issues that need to be solved between the two states. However, the bench opined that there is no need for the HRC to be located in another state.