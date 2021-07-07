Drone over Srisailam town still a mystery

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The mystery shrouding the hovering of a drone over Srisailam and Nallamalla forest continues to haunt as there is no headway in the case even as police launched door-to-door searches in the temple town and nearby areas. Two persons were taken into custody on Tuesday for questioning, but police could not establish their role behind the incident.

The drone was spotted by the staff of Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple on July 1. It was spotted at least three to four times after July 1. A complaint was lodged with Srisailam police on July 4.

Kurnool Superintendent of Police K Fakeerappa visited Srisailam on Monday and reviewed the situation. He oversaw the operation taken up by the police to trace the people operating drones.

Atmakur DSP Sruthi told TNIE that the drone was spotted only on July 2. “We have strengthened vigil in and around the temple town and intensified search operations,’’ she said. She added that a few photographers and videographers were questioned. One photographer who earlier helped the irrigation officials to take visuals of the Srisailam dam was also questioned, but nothing suspicious was found.

Meanwhile, the police dismissed the reports that some treasure hunters might be behind the operation of drone to locate hidden treasures in the surroundings of the temple and also in Nallamalla forest. People reasoned that treasure troves cannot be found by drones as they are hidden inside temples or ancient structures.

Police sources said they are looking into the angle of neighbouring Telangana using the drone to find out the security put in place at the Srisailam reservoir in view of the ongoing controversy over power generation by it, which is objected to by Andhra Pradesh.