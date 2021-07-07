STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Drone over Srisailam town still a mystery

Police take two into custody for questioning, SP reviews situation.

Published: 07th July 2021 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Drone

Image for representation (Photo | Pexels)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The mystery shrouding the hovering of a drone over Srisailam and Nallamalla forest continues to haunt as there is no headway in the case even as police launched door-to-door searches in the temple town and nearby areas. Two persons were taken into custody on Tuesday for questioning, but police could not establish their role behind the incident.

The drone was spotted by the staff of Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple on July 1. It was spotted at least three to four times after July 1. A complaint was lodged with Srisailam police on July 4.
Kurnool Superintendent of Police K Fakeerappa visited Srisailam on Monday and reviewed the situation. He oversaw the operation taken up by the police to trace the people operating drones.

Atmakur DSP Sruthi told TNIE that the drone was spotted only on July 2. “We have strengthened vigil in and around the temple town and intensified search operations,’’ she said. She added that a few photographers and videographers were questioned. One photographer who earlier helped the irrigation officials to take visuals of the Srisailam dam was also questioned, but nothing suspicious was found.

Meanwhile, the police dismissed the reports that some treasure hunters might be behind the operation of drone to locate hidden treasures in the surroundings of the temple and also in Nallamalla forest. People reasoned that treasure troves cannot be found by drones as they are hidden inside temples or ancient structures.

Police sources said they are looking into the angle of neighbouring Telangana using the drone to find out the security put in place at the Srisailam reservoir in view of the ongoing controversy over power generation by it, which is objected to by Andhra Pradesh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Srisailam drone case Srisailam dam Nallamala forest
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar (File Photo | EPS)
Remembering Dilip Kumar: The actor who grew with India as it evolved
While 13 members took oath in Hindi, two took in English. (Photo | ANI)
Cabinet Reshuffle: Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal resign, fresh faces like Scindia, Rane show up
Gallery
Dilip Kumar was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar, British India. In Peshawar, he grew up in a multi-religious neighbourhood along with his school friend and later his colleague in the Hindi film industry, Raj Kapoor. (File Photo | AP)
Dilip Kumar (1922-2021): A tribute to 'The First Khan'
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp