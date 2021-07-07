STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Incessant rain lashes parts of Srikakulam, Prakasam, Kurnool

Ongole town in Prakasam district received 8.2 cm, highest in the state during Tuesday.

Published: 07th July 2021 08:52 AM

Rains

Representational Image (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rains lashed parts of Prakasam, Srikakulam and Kurnool districts. The highest rainfall of 8.2 cm was reported in Ongole town of Prakasam followed by 8 cm in Amadalavalasa of Srikakulam. Light to moderate rains occurred at a few other places across the state under the influence of active southwest monsoon. 

According to the IMD forecast, thunderstorms and lightning with heavy rainfall are likely to occur at isolated places across the state on Wednesday and similarly climatic conditions are likely to prevail for the subsequent two days. 

In the last 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Tuesday, the highest rainfall of 7 cm was registered at Tekkali in Srikakulam district. According to the APSDPS, in the last 24 hours till 10:30 pm on Tuesday, several parts in Prakasam and Kurnool districts reported more than five cm of rain.  

Comments

