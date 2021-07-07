Stinking ‘gift’ to people littering roads in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has declared war on indiscriminate garbage dumping and littering public roads. The civic body has decided to identify people who violate the sanitation rules, and dump domestic waste in their residence as a ‘return gift, civic chief C Anuradha said in a review meeting on sanitation here on Tuesday.

Anuradha said the GMC has been campaigning vigorously to spread awareness on waste management. However, many people are completely neglecting the instructions and act very irresponsibly by littering roads. “From now on, people who litter on the roads will be identified and garbage will be dumped in their house.”

For the purpose, five enforcement teams have been appointed, and cameras will be set up in black spots to identify the violators. Not just imposition of fines, but posters with their pictures and name will be put on public display, she added.

“We all are facing one of the most difficult times of our lives in the form of Covid-19. It will be only foolish if diseases start spreading by indiscriminate garbage dumping even after sanitation staff collect them from houses.”

“So in the interest of the public health and safety, GMC will take strict action from against the people who violate the sanitation rules. Shops will be sealed if the owners fail to ensure cleanliness on their premises; and legal action may also be taken if they act negligently repeatedly,” she added. The civic chief urged the residents to lodge complaints with ward secretariats if they witness their neighbours acting irresponsibly.